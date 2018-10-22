Transcript for Woman speaks out about video of police hitting her daughter

Now to the incident between a police officer and a 14-year-old girl causing outrage. The Florida officer seen repeatedly hitting the girl during an arrest, and now that teen's mother is speaking out. Diane Macedo is here with more. Good morning, Diane. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The girl's mother said she was furious when she saw this video. She said her daughter was not being aggressive, and the officer's actions were unjustified, but the police have a very different version of what happened. They say the video only tells a small part of the story. Why are you hitting her? Reporter: It's the violent arrest video now going viral. A Florida police officer punching a 14-year-old girl in her side while she is pinned to the ground. How are you going to sit there and punch a girl? Reporter: Jessica Dennis, the teen's mom, saying the footage shot by a family member was hard to watch. I was crying. I was hysterical. What he did was not -- it was not justified at all. He totally was wrong. Reporter: The Coral Springs police department said the girl was a part of unruly teenagers who police say they barred from the mall for harassing other patrons. They went there to restore peace and order to the mall. Reporter: But they say the girls returned and after one was arrested, one started cursing, attempting to incite the other teens. She started resisting arrest and wouldn't unclench her fist and kicked one of the officers. They were 100% within policy. The officers don't know what she may have in her possession. Reporter: The mother disagrees. He went overboard. She wasn't resisting. They want to make us accountable for our actions. They need to be accountable for their actions. Reporter: The mother is calling for the officer to be fired and for an official apology to her daughter. The girl meanwhile is facing three separate charges in this diplomat. -- Incident. Do we know if there was body cam footage? The police say a lot more happened here than we're seeing in these videos, but still remains to be seen. A lot of questions there.

