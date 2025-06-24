World’s largest digital camera captures stunning images of galaxies

The Rubin telescope, sitting at the top of the Cerro Pachon mountains in Chile, captured galaxies 55 million lightyears away.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live