King Charles III, Prince William share sweet Father's Day tributes: See the photos

The royals are celebrating generations of dads in touching posts.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England.

The British royal family is honoring generations of fathers this Father’s Day.

To mark the occasion on Sunday, the official X account for Prince William and Princess Kate shared heartwarming photos of the Prince of Wales with their three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In one image, William is seen standing with his arms around the kids, smiling as they huddle close. Another touching black-and-white photo shows the foursome lying on the grass, laughing together in a candid embrace.

“Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L ,” the caption of the post reads.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the official X account for King Charles III and Queen Camilla also marked the holiday with a pair of nostalgic photos.

The first is a black-and-white image of a young Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, being pushed on a wooden swing by their father, Prince Philip. The second shows Camilla with her father, Bruce Shand, on her wedding day to Charles in 2005.

“To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today,” the caption of the post read.

The royal tributes came just a day after members of the family -- including Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children -- joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour.

The annual military parade, which marks the monarch’s official birthday, took place on Saturday, June 14. This year’s event was the third Trooping the Colour for King Charles since his ascension.

Though his actual birthday falls on November 14, the celebration traditionally takes place in June.

In addition to members of the royal family, more than 1,300 parading soldiers and 300 musicians participated in the military parade, according to the British Army.