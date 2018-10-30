10 of the cutest, comfiest looks perfect for the holidays

As soon as Halloween rolls out, the holidays roll in, and this year we’re craving clothes that feel as good as they look. Luckily, fall’s soft, stretchy knits and flowing silhouettes make it super easy to slip into something designed to move with you. So whether you’re hosting, feasting, or just playing with the kids, you’ll be grateful for effortless dressing on this list.



1. Knit Everything

Take advantage of the fringe benefits of this sleek sweater.



Style Hint: Out of all the sweaters out there, we’ve singled this one out because it has a slouchy, relaxed vibe while also being extremely flattering. The trim, unfussy silhouette lets you lend a hand in the kitchen or even toss a ball around. Pair with a knit skirt, tights and booties. (Unfortunately, the skirt shown is no longer in stock. But we like the Milica Pleated Skirt from Anthropologie as an alternative.)



Price: $118

2. Stretchy Tops

We’re renaming this the “Hostess of the Mostest” Blouse. The beauty of this top is that the smocked bodice is designed to s-t-r-e-t-c-h so you won’t feel constrained as you prep and serve for guests.



Style Hint: This autumnal floral pattern can be mixed with any of the fall’s trendy pants, from creamy corduroy to dark denim.



Price: $39.95

3. Sweater Skirts

Snuggle up to a knit midi skirt that is as easy to wear to a party as is it to hang out on the couch watching the game.



Style Hint: Wear this multi-colored knit with a flowing blouse or an oversized sweater. As for shoes, depending on your crowd, you can do cool-kid combat boots or sophisticated suede booties.



Price: $78

4. Versatile Knits

Two of fall’s best trends, stripes and knits, arrive one smart sweater dress.



Style Hint: We love this dress because it feels harvest-y and is the ideal dress for warmer climes, where it can be worn with bare legs and boots. That said, if you live in a chillier place try wearing it with tights in an unexpected shade like cream, brown or even soft pink.



Price: $128

5. Roomy Skirts

There are many words to describe this skirt. Our favorites: Elastic waist!



Style Hint: Accentuate the bold pattern by pairing it with a simple turtleneck in navy or red.



Price: $168

6. Wrap Tops

Can a sweater feel like a hug? It can when it’s as soft as this one.



Style Hint: Manage the low cut style of this wrap sweater by wearing a cami underneath and tying it snug at your waist. Then, post-dinner feel free to loosen it or even wear it as a cardigan.



Price: $108

7. Sweater Dresses

The classic sweater re-imagined as a forgiving dress.



Style Hint: Add a touch of attitude by pairing this knit with a standout accessory like a skinny leopard belt (which has plenty or room to make looser) or brightly colored cowboy boots.



Price: $69.95

8. Tie-at-Top Slacks

Meet the most luxe pants of the season. And we’re sure you can see why. They’re on trend and the seamless knit is a joy to wear.



Style Hint: Beyond feeling great, what we love about these pants is the knit belt. Pair it with a lightweight sweater or turtleneck that’s easy to tuck in and show it off.



Price: $148

9. Tunic Tops

Treat yourself to something long and lean.



Style Hint: Upgrade your tried-and-true jeans with this elegant tunic that’s scores a 10 out of 10 on the comfy scale. Add boots and a long necklace to emphasize that long, leggy look.



Price: $118

10. Minimalist Midis

File under one and done!



Style Hint: Cut through the holiday craziness with a minimalist knit dress that’s as flattering as it is versatile. Mix and match with different boots depending on your mood. Wear it with: sock booties ... slouchy suede ... chunky combat ... thigh-high ... the options are endless.



Price: $79.99

