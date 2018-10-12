10 of fall's best statement sweaters and sweatshirts

Everywhere we look we’re seeing knits and sweatshirts embellished with feel-good words, graphic designs and unexpected details. We love them for their inspiring charm, and that they have the power to upgrade a tried-and-true look (jeans and a sweatshirt) into an instant outfit. Make a statement wherever you go.

Boden, Arabella Sweatshirt

Price: $75

bodenusa.com

You’ll be feeling it in this sweatshirt.

Style Hint: Keep the ‘70s vibe going with flared jeans, but make sure your overall look is modern by wearing pointed booties -- our color pick of the season: Bright white!



Boden

Demylee™ X J.Crew Toucan Pullover Sweater

Price: $168

jcrew.com

Yes, toucan wear this sweater for work and play. (We had to.)

Style Hint: The way to pull off a unique print is to pair it with sophisticated separates. Break out your chicest trousers and prepare for “Where’d you get that?”



J.Crew

Madewell, Peace to All Westlake Pullover Sweater in Coziest Yarn

Price: $75

madewell.com

Made from soft yarn, this sweater defines feeling good.

Style Hint: Classic crew neck sweaters don’t have to feel shapeless. Create a flattering silhouette by tucking just a bit of the knit in at the waist.



Madewell

Boden, Romy Sweater

Price: $110

bodenusa.com

Shazam! You’re dressed and out the door in this dynamic sweater.

Style Hint: Slip this easy-to-layer merino wool knit under your best blazer to turn an everyday work look into your power suit.



Boden

Free People, All-over Foxes Pullover Sweater

Price: $208

freepeople.com

Who’s crazy like a fox? You are!

Style Hint: As statement sweaters go, this one is both versatile and sexy, with a deep plunging V-neck. Tone it down for day over a turtleneck or blouse, with trousers. At night, switch things up with a satin cami and your favorite skinny jeans.



Free People

Boden, Angelia Sweater

Price: $120

bodenusa.com

Tie on great style with daring bows.

Style Hint: When you have eye-catching embellishments like red and black bows on the sleeves, you can keep the rest of your look simple with sleek dark jeans. Come holiday, feel free to throw on a pair of shimmering, festive booties.



Boden

Boden, Nell Embellished Cardigan

Price: $140

bodenusa.com

Put a bird on it! Indulge in your flights of fancy with this embellished cardigan.

Style Hint: Think of the birds in flight like a pair of chandelier earrings that can be dressed up or down. Sure you can throw it over an LBD, but we love this hint of sparkle with casual pieces like jeans and a skinny leopard belt.



Boden

One by JK4, Heart Sweater

Price: $84

shopbop.com

Wear your heart on your sleeve, or your elbow.

Style Hint: This is the statement sweater for shy, romantic types. It’s simple enough to be worn with any of fall's trendy skirts. Or pair it with a pleated midi, a sleek mini, or even an asymmetrical skirt in daring red leopard.



Shopbop

English Factory, Checkered Sleeve Knit Top

Price: $93

shopbop.com

Think of houndstooth as plaid’s more outspoken sister. (A little goes a long way.) Wear it on an easy and unexpected sweater.

Style Hint: Play up the texture of the pattern by pairing it with another high-touch fabric. We see this with corduroy pants, a suede mini or a velvet skirt.



Shopbop

360 Sweater, Cashmere Serpent Sweater

Price: $345

shopbop.com

Slouchy meets slinky with this luxe cashmere sweater.

Style Hint: This knit makes dressing a cinch, because the s-s-s-sleek design calls for minimalist separates and accessories. All you need is dark denim and flats to look chic day or night.

