10 ways to transform your weekend style for under $100

All you need to revamp your weekend style? One or two updated pieces that will make everything else in your closet feel new again. The good news is that now that both the temps and the prices are dropping. This week is the perfect time to revamp your weekend wardrobe, with high impact on-trend pieces that are surprisingly affordable.

#1: A Game-Changing Bright Sweater

Free People, Inside Out Pullover

Price: $78

freepeople.com

Color yourself bright. If you buy one thing this season, make it a brilliantly hued sweater to energize your darker separates.

Style Hint: A knit this eye-catching does a lot of the styling for you. All you need is jeans or black pants, chic sneakers and a carefree attitude.



Free People

#2: The Statement Scarf

Free People, Dream Maker Stripe Scarf

Price: $58

freepeople.com

Wrap yourself in layers of warmth and reinvent your look with a scarf that elevates every sweater you own.

Style Hint: The combo of two of fall’s best trends shown here of chunky knits and color-blocked stripes is just what you need to make last year’s army jacket, pea coat or trench feel brand new.



Free People

3: The Snuggly Coat

H&M, Faux Fur Coat

Price: $99

hm.com

This print coat makes the purr-fect addition to all your weekend outfits.

Style Hint: We’ve seen a lot of leopard (and we mean a lot); if you’re in the market for a coat, grab this jacket while it’s still in stock to elevate any casual weekend staples. We love it because it’s warm, lightweight and the ideal length to wear with slouchy sweaters and jeans. Brunch?



H&M

#4: The Day-to-Date-Night Dress

Amuse Society, Besos Besos Baby Knot-Front Dress

Price: $84

nordstrom.com

Go with the flow in this versatile dress that looks as great at the farmer’s market as it does at a concert.

Style Hint: Pair this flouncy, romantic dress with jean jacket and cowboy boots for a western vibe, or wear it with a faux fur coat and hiking boots. Best news: You won’t have to go home to change when it’s time to go out.



Nordstrom

#4: The Unlikely “It” Boot

Footwear Antics, Faux Fur Lined Boot

Price: $59.97

nordstrom.com

Fall’s most fashion-forward trend is also one of the comfiest: fur-lined hiking boots.

Style Hint: Pair these comfy boots with fall’s long flowing floral dresses. The contrast of something romantic with a rustic boot is one of fashion’s biggest trends this fall, and makes your weekend uniform blissfully comfy and relaxed.



Nordstrom Rack

#6: Wide-Leg Cords

H&M, Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants

Price: $34.99

hm.com

Swap out your tried-and-true denim this weekend for a pair of roomy cords with a soft, velvety touch.

Style Hint: Wide-leg pants, especially ones that have a luxe texture of corduroy, look best with a bit of height, so wear these with a stacked or wedge heel boot.



H&M

#7: The Most-Wanted Skirt

Free People, Normani Bias Printed Skirt

Price: $98

freepeople.com

Inspired by the silk leopard skirt from Realisation Par that caused a social media frenzy (and had a waitlist), this version, by Free People, is in stock at an accessible price. Snatch it up now for those weekends when you want to look relaxed yet chic.

Style Hint: Once you try on this dreamy skirt, you’ll love the way the silk feels on your skin, keep the comfort level high by wearing it with an ultra soft, slouchy sweater.



Free People

#8: The Polished Satchel

Steve Madden, Baudrie Faux Leather Satchel

Price: $98

nordstrom.com

A standout satchel in a sophisticated shape elevates your most casual weekend staples.

Style Hint: Think of this shade as beige with attitude, dare to carry it in this sunny color and watch your look pop.



Nordstrom

#9: The Upgraded Weekender

Urban Outfitters, Grey Checkered Blazer

Price: $99

urbanoutfitters.com

This deconstructed blazer doubles as a casual weekend jacket that looks just as good at the dog park as in the office.

Style Hint: Wear this straight with jeans and simple tee, and add a bright belt for fun or play with proportions and mix it up with an asymmetrical skirt. A classic pattern in a casual, loose cut means your options are endless.



Urban Outfitters

10: The Essential Layer

J.Crew, Tissue Turtleneck T-Shirt

Price: $29.50

jcrew.com

Fall 2018 is the season of the turtleneck because it’s the ideal layer under chunky knits and blazers.

Style Hint: We love turtlenecks for their retro vibe and that they make something as basic as skinny jeans or a corduroy skirt feel sleek and look chic. P.S. If you don’t like turtlenecks because they are too clingy on your neck, try this “tissue” version from J.Crew. It’s a favorite for being soft and lightweight.

