11 plus size summer wedding dress looks for under $120

Kimberly Wilson is a freelance lifestyle and travel writer as well as a body positive advocate.

Summer is officially here and what’s that we smell in the air? Love, of course.

First comes love and then marriage. But what they forgot to mention in that childhood rhyme was that marriage also means weddings are on the horizon.

If you're a plus sized gal looking to invest in an outfit to celebrate the nuptials of loved ones, you may feel that there's less options. But that’s no longer the case.

Whether you’re flying to a beachfront wedding in the Caribbean or celebrating love in your best friend’s backyard, there are plenty of options that are sure to turn heads (but not too much from the bride, however!).

To save you some time and trouble this summer, we’ve hand-selected some of our favorite looks so you can slay your summer weddings.

1. Fashion Nova Plus' Spree Dress

This $39.99 LBD just got a whole new meaning. Be daring in this maxi-style long-sleeved dress that comes with two slits to show off your legs.

Fashion Nova

2. City Chic's Soft Melon Lady Layer Dress

From the lace to the cold shoulders, to the multi-layers, this dress ($119) is universally flattering for the flirt in your.

City Chic

3. Pink Clubwear's Off Shoulder Dress With Bell Sleeves

This affordable look ($28.99) will allow you to own the dance floor.

Pink Clubwear

4. City Chic's Love Me Do Dress

This floral number ($149) will turn heads.

City Chic

5. Ashley Stewart's Paisley V Neck Maxi Dress

Weddings and sundresses are synonymous. And this paisley-patterned maxi dress ($35.70) will have you twirling and turning heads.

Ashley Stewart

6. Torrid's White Floral Challis Overskirt Romper

Rompers ($66.67) are in this season so why not try one with a flowy over-skirt.

Torrid

7. JCPenney's Blue Sage Sleeveless Mesh V Neck Dress

Be bold in blue ($94.99).

J. C. Penney

8. Fashion Nova Plus' Ready to Ruffle Dress (Fuschia)

A color like this fuscia ruffle dress ($29.99) is perfect for the summer season.

Fashion Nova

9. City Chic's Rosa Maxi Dress

Go hyper-feminine in this one shoulder, bottom navy pleated dress ($69).

City Chic

10. Torrid's White Lace Midi Dress

Some brides aren’t the only ones who want to be in white. Just be sure to check with the woman of the hour before you sport this dress ($74.17).

Torrid

11. Pink Clubwear's Flower Printed 3-Piece Set

A perfect look ($69.99) for outdoors.