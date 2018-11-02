11 ways to wear camo, the pattern that's always on trend

Sure, you know camo for being the go-to pattern of your favorite weekend jacket, cargo pants and tees. But this fall, the king of casual prints is looking much more grown up and fashionable. Think: Sexy knit dresses, glossy camisoles and even a sequinned bomber. Move over, leopard. Fall’s new polished camo trend is poised to be the cat’s meow.

These products were curated by the Hinted editorial team. Hinted is the social shopping platform that lets you create lists of what you want to buy, and discover what’s new and trending. Use Hinted to keep track of anything you want to buy from anywhere online, including fashion, trips, and experiences. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

1. The Date-Night Dress

Pam & Gela, Camo Sweater Dress

Price: $295

revolve.com

Think slinky! We love this effortless and comfortable dress that can be dressed up or down.

Style Hint: Pair with tall boots and a bit of attitude with colored tights. Try dark green or even hot pink!



Revolve

2. The Glam Holiday Jacket

Aqua, Sequined Camo Bomber

Price: $98

bloomingdales.com

Transform minimalist separates into party outfits by topping them with this shimmering jacket.

Style Hint: This season, dressing up is as much about comfort as it is about looking fab. We love that this jacket will elevate a forgiving knit dress, a one-and-done jumpsuit or even a simple tee and wide-legged pants.



Bloomingdales

3. Slick Rain Boots

Jack Rogers, Sallie Camouflage Rain Bootie

Price: $53.95

bloomingdales.com

Pray for rain in these polished booties.

Style Hint: We know what you’re thinking, these boots (however cute) will clash with whatever you’re wearing. But here’s the thing: Camo is now a neutral that blends in with all patterns and colors, so wear them fearlessly and prepare for likes.



Bloomingdales

4. The Luxe Layer

Aqua Cashmere, Camo Cashmere Hoodie

Price: $178

bloomingdales.com

Treat yourself to an early holiday present by wrapping yourself up in a soft, warm cashmere hoodie.

Style Hint: Of course you can wear this with denim and tees, but why not play up the sumptuous texture by pairing it with velvet jeans in this season’s favorite jewel tones, like rich emerald or even royal blue.



Bloomingdales

5. Cult Fave Tee

Comme Des Garcons, Play Camo Big Heart Tee

Price: $118

nordstrom.com

The cool-kid must-have!

Style Hint: This tee is practically begging to update your classic blazer. Wear it on fall days under a creamy corduroy or tweed jacket. Then, come party season, slide it under luxe velvet or a sleek tuxedo jacket to play up the high-low factor.



Nordstrom

6. The Popular Puffer

Express, Camo Puffer Jacket

Price: $168

express.com

Pack some heat!

Style Hint: We love this puffer pattern because it’s as versatile as black or beige. Wear it brazenly with all your everyday staples — even mix it with a leopard skirt! The neutral colors in each pattern complement one another in a fashion-forward kind of way.



Express

7. A Shimmering Beauty Palette

Bobbi Brown, Camo Luxe Eye Cheek Palette

Price: $75 (plus gift with purchase)

nordstrom.com

Streamline your holiday makeup with a petite palette that has everything you need.

Style Hint: We love this kit for its mix of flattering neutrals and deep shimmering shades. Use a light touch for subtle color during the day, then layer darker shadows to create intensity at night. Dust the center highlighter all over to create a natural, even glow.



Nordstrom

8. The “Ugly Sneaker”

Steve Madden, Cliff Sneaker

Price: $99.95

nordstrom.com

Get your kicks with the sneaker trend that’s loved by fashion editors.

Style Hint: It’s anything goes with these! Pair them with leggings and a slouchy sweater on Saturdays, then “dress them up” with a sleek midi sweater dress for evenings out.



Nordstrom

9. The Sexy Underlayer

Cami NYC, The Cadence Cami

Price: $167

shopbop.com

The tough-stuff pattern is reimagined in delicate silk.

Style Hint: This cami is so pretty that we love it on its own with nothing more than skinny jeans and a cashmere hoodie. Solve lingerie issues by wearing a strapless bra. One we like is Wacoal's $68 Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra.



Shopbop

10. The Heroic Snow Boot

Sorel, Tofino Boot

Price: $170

shopbop.com

Face snowdays armed with a snuggly, waterproof boot that defines apres-ski chic.

Style Hint: Yes, these are meant for stormy weather, but don’t be surprised if you find yourself wanting to wear them when it’s not snowing. Our suggestion: Go for the long and lean silhouette with skinny black jeans and a form-fitting turtleneck sweater. The streamlined look offsets the boots’ clompy factor.



Shopbop

11. The Intrepid Traveler

Herschel Supply, Trade Small Suitcase

Price: $112

shopbop.com

Stand out from the crowd with a statement carry on!

Style Hint: Fans rave that the wheels on this tidy suitcase glide like a dream. Style your travel look with cashmere sweats and comfy sneakers to make your whole look just as effortless.

