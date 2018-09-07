12 cowboy boots that are perfectly on-trend right now

Everywhere we look we see celebs strutting their stuff in western-inspired boots. But what we really love is how they're wearing them (not a ranch hat or chaps in sight). Because, let's be honest, western boots have a way of kidnapping your style and transporting it out to cowboy country no matter where you live. So how can you wear the iconic boot while still holding on to the the reigns of your personal style? We've gathered pairs that nod to the trend, won't overpower you and know how to partner up with all of fall's trends.

1. Free People, Vegan Going West Boot

Price: $88

freepeople.com

Style Hint: The natural idea is to wear these faux snakeskin booties with skinny jeans, but if you want to diffuse the western feel, mix them with an asymmetric skirt and graphic tee.



Mango

2. Mango, Leather Pointed Ankle Boots

Price: $149.99

mango.com

Style Hint: If you buy any boot this fall, make it the white low cowboy boot. It can be worn with everything -- from fall's trendy plaids and menswear suits to all those dark floral flowing dresses.



Free People

3. Free People, Vegan Ranch Boot

Price: $70

freepeople.com

Style Hint: Fall is awash in dark denim and this boot is your go-to for easy, no-fuss, jeans and tees. Break them in and you'll see they're more comfy than your sneakers and they have a touch more polish for work -- and after work.



Bloomingdales

4. Rebecca Minkoff, Kaidienne Pointed Toe Leather Low-Heel Booties

Price: $178

bloomingdales.com

Style Hint: Can a red stiletto be replaced by this statement boot? It can when this season everyone from celebs to fashion editors are skipping painful heels for down- to-earth flats. We love that these can be worn with jeans, as well as culottes, dresses and skirts.



Nordstrom

5. Very Volatile, Cady Chelsea Bootie

Price: $59.95

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: You'll have the golden touch in this subtle boot that you'll wear as often as you would metallic flats. Pair with camo pants and fall's super colorful dresses to make them feel cool and casual.



Jane and the Shoe

6. Jane and the Shoe, Kara Boot

Price: $90

janeandtheshoe.com

Style Hint: Yes, down-home denim can be worn as easily as any neutral. We love it with fall's gingham dresses and skinny denim skirts.



Nordstrom

7. Coconuts By Matisse, Bandera Boot

Price: $69.95

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: If you want to go tall, do a natural boot with a pop of color. The combo feels authentic without being overdone. Show these off with skinny jeans or flowing skirts.



Free People

8. Free People, Crescent Valley Boot

Price: $120

freepeople.com

Style Hint: For those of you who aren't ready to commit to a full-on western style, try this compromise on the cowboy boot that features a classic pointed toe and laser cut details. Plus, the design is ideal for transitional weather days.



Anthropologie

9. Seychelles, Floodplain Booties

Price: $148

anthropologie.com

Style Hint: Show off these shimmering beauties with a midi-dress or wide, cropped trousers. With all that shimmer keep it simple up top.



Free People

10. Free People, Vegan Cavalier Boot

Price: $90

freepeople.com

Style Hint: Faux croc is everywhere this fall and we love the idea of mixing skins with animal prints. Pair this with black denim and a fierce leopard top.



Free People

11. Free People, New Frontier Western Boot

Price: $148

freepeople.com

Style Hint: Because we can't get enough of the trim white bootie! We love the oversized ankle and how it gives you room to move. Pair with floral dresses and anything else that makes you feel happy.



Free People

12. 1.State, Sobel Studded Bootie

Price: $158.95

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: For years now the most-wanted boot has been a low cowboy boot with studded straps. Set yourself apart from the pack in this dramatic redux that feels tough and fashion forward all at once.

