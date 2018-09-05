With supermodels Kendell Jenner and Gigi Hadid recently rocking kitten heels, it appears the itty-bitty heel made famous by Audrey Hepburn is returning to our shoe racks.

Here are 12 looks we love.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Piper Bootie by Naturalizer

Price: $129.95

Nordstrom

Maleah Pointy Toe Mule by Sole Society

Price: $89.95

Nordstrom

Dezi Pump by Pelle Moda

Price: $149.95

Nordstrom

Elyse Slingback Pump by Halogen

Sale price: $53.96

Nordstrom

Scarlette Slingback Pump by Bella Vita

Price: $79.95-$99.95

Nordstrom

Sherry bow kitten heels by ASOS

Price: $48.00

ASOS

Carvela Argonite Red Suede Kitten Heels by ASOS

Sale price: $99.00

ASOS

Office Maple Metallic Kitten Heel Shoes by ASOS

Sale price: $62.00

ASOS

Blanka Heel

Sale price: $84.00

Revolve

Faux Suede Leopard Kitten Heels

Price: $38.00

Forever 21

Faux Suede Split-Vamp Mules

Price: $24.90

Forever 21

Faux Suede Pull-On Booties

Price: $28.00