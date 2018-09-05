12 kitten heels you need in your closet

Sep 5, 2018, 4:15 AM ET
PHOTO: Kitten HeelsASOS, Forever 21, Nordstrom
Kitten Heels

With supermodels Kendell Jenner and Gigi Hadid recently rocking kitten heels, it appears the itty-bitty heel made famous by Audrey Hepburn is returning to our shoe racks.

Here are 12 looks we love.

Piper Bootie by Naturalizer
Price: $129.95

PHOTO: These kitten heeled burgundy boots are perfect for fall.Nordstrom
These kitten heeled burgundy boots are perfect for fall.

Maleah Pointy Toe Mule by Sole Society
Price: $89.95

PHOTO: We love these cute kitten heeled mules.Nordstrom
We love these cute kitten heeled mules.

Dezi Pump by Pelle Moda
Price: $149.95

PHOTO: We love these black suede kitten heel pumps.Nordstrom
We love these black suede kitten heel pumps.

Elyse Slingback Pump by Halogen
Sale price: $53.96

PHOTO: We love these cute slingback kitten heels. Nordstrom
We love these cute slingback kitten heels.

Scarlette Slingback Pump by Bella Vita
Price: $79.95-$99.95

PHOTO: We love these cute floral print kitten heels.Nordstrom
We love these cute floral print kitten heels.

Sherry bow kitten heels by ASOS
Price: $48.00

PHOTO: These sherry bow kitten heels are the cutest shoes for summer or fall! ASOS
These sherry bow kitten heels are the cutest shoes for summer or fall!

Carvela Argonite Red Suede Kitten Heels by ASOS
Sale price: $99.00

PHOTO: These red suede kitten heels are super cute.ASOS
These red suede kitten heels are super cute.

Office Maple Metallic Kitten Heel Shoes by ASOS
Sale price: $62.00

PHOTO: These silver kitten heels are perfect for work or for play.ASOS
These silver kitten heels are perfect for work or for play.

Blanka Heel
Sale price: $84.00

PHOTO: These plaid kitten heels are perfect for work.Revolve
These plaid kitten heels are perfect for work.

Faux Suede Leopard Kitten Heels
Price: $38.00

PHOTO: These cheetah kitten heels are perfect for Fall.Forever 21
These cheetah kitten heels are perfect for Fall.

Faux Suede Split-Vamp Mules
Price: $24.90

PHOTO: Were loving kitten heeled shoes.Forever 21
We're loving kitten heeled shoes.

Faux Suede Pull-On Booties
Price: $28.00

PHOTO: Were loving the kitten heel shoe trend.Forever 21
We're loving the kitten heel shoe trend.

