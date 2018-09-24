12 must-have pieces from Something Navy's new Nordstrom line

Since 2009, Arielle Charnas has been inspiring readers of her fashion blog, Something Navy, with her carefully-curated photos and sartorial tips.

Now, her fans -- and there are 1.1 million of them on Instagram alone -- will have the opportunity to buy pieces designed by Charnas herself when she debuts her new line at Nordstrom.

The September 2018 collection is a love letter to her followers, Charnas told "GMA," adding that the designs were inspired by feedback she's received from readers.

"I'm literally just making things that I want that I can't find in the marketplace," she said. "It's a dream come true to have the opportunity to do that: to make things you want to wear every single day. The quality's really fantastic, the price is fantastic and we really jumped on the right color trains."

Every piece in the collection is under $200 and comes in sizes 00 to 18, or XXS to XXL. Denim sizes are from 23 to 34, and shoes are 5 to 12.

Charnas spoke about the line, a few of her favorite pieces and what consumers can expect from her collection.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Low Neckline Slouchy Pullover

Price: $79

nordstrom.com

Charnas, who is seen above wearing this sweater in pink, loves this piece's "super soft" material and expects it to be a best-seller. "I noticed the most engagement my photos get are when it's cold out and I'm wearing a bright color," she noted. "I felt like it was time to take those winter, fall staples and add color to them!"



Nordstrom

Stand Collar Button Through Shirt

Price: $75

nordstrom.com

"We have some really great button downs with a twist," Charnas said, noting that this was one of her favorite pieces. "They're classic but a little bit trendy."



Nordstrom

Sleeve Detail Minidress

Price: $89

nordstrom.com

The conservative neckline makes this dress appropriate for the office but Charnas noted that it would also be perfect for after-work drinks.



Nordstrom

Blocked Cardigan

Price: $89

nordstrom.com

Something Navy's easy-to-wear cardigan beautifully pairs with other looks from the collection. Charnas said that she tried to keep colors consistent so that women can wear her clothes with their existing wardrobes, too.



Nordstrom

Black Vintage Denim

Price: $89

nordstrom.com

Charnas said that her readers are always on the lookout for a great pair of jeans, which made creating her own a given. "It's hard to find a very cool pair of jeans that are on trend but at a super affordable price," she explained. "We wanted to be sure to keep that trendiness, a soft material and a good wash."



Nordstrom

Full Sleeve Stripe Shirt

Price: $85

nordstrom.com

"We have some really great button downs with a twist," Charnas said. "They're classic but a little trendy!"



Nordstrom

Square Neck Slim Knit Top

Price: $59

nordstrom.com

This top in black is bound to be popular, but Charnas is also a huge fan of the bright orange version. Choosing the colors with the team at Nordstrom was a joy, she added. "We want the clothes to look beautiful on the rack and in your closet," she explained.



Nordstrom

Wrap Front Dress

Price: $99

nordstrom.com

Versatility is important to Charnas because she knows it matters to her readers, too. "A lot of the dresses can be worn during the day with flats but you can also wear them out at night with a heel and open it up a little or scrunch up the sleeves to make it a little sexier," she said.



Nordstrom

Pleated Flounce Miniskirt

Price: $79

nordstrom.com

"I wanted to find a way to include femininity into a skirt but not too much in a way that people who aren't super feminine would feel uncomfortable," Charnas said. "This looks really cute paired with a T-shirt but I also styled it with a lot of the blouses from my collection and long necklaces."



Nordstrom

Teddy Faux Fur Coat

Price: $149

nordstrom.com

Charnas expects her coats to be very popular, especially because of the reaction her Instagram followers had to the blue version of the Teddy Faux Fur Coat she teased awhile back.



Nordstrom

Hoop Earrings With Pearl

Price: $39

nordstrom.com

Available in silver and gold, Charnas said these earrings were her favorites in the collection. "They're simple but there's something special about them," she said.



Nordstrom

Scrunch Ankle Bootie

Price: $149.95

nordstrom.com

"The shoes are so great. We did a mix of heels, flats and boots," Charnas said, adding that these booties would look great with a minidress.

