12 ways to wear mood-boosting jewel tones

Ruby red, deep sapphire blue, shining amethyst, and refreshing emerald green are fall’s “power colors.” Their secret super power? Mood boosting! We love each shade equally, for its brilliance and ability to lift your mood, not to mention make you look and feel amazing. Shop this list and get ready to rock a renewed sense of happiness, starting now and all season long.

Ruby Red

This brilliant color is associated with love, health and wisdom. Wear it when you want to embody all three.



Reformation, Rosehip Fit & Flare Dress

Price: $248

nordstrom.com

Make a show-stopping entrance is this elegant and exceptionally comfortable dress with a smocked back bodice.

Style Hint: Up the glam factor with shimmering accessories. Go for rhinestone chandeliers and metallic sandals. The beauty of this streamlined silhouette is that anything goes!



Nordstrom

Just Female, Corduroy Skirt

Price: $148

anthropologie.com

Ruby red goes retro in a ‘70s-inspired skirt.

Style Hint: While the skirt may nod to a different era, it’s versatile cut plays well with many current trends. We’d wear it with a slim striped sweater, a graphic tee, or a huggable cozy knit.



Anthropologie

Mango, Bow Leather Gloves

Price: $39.99

mango.com

Get caught red-handed!

Style Hint: The exciting thing about these gloves is that they elevate the simplest outfits (and make you feel pretty cool). Slip them on and watch as they turn a classic trench, Pea Coat or jean jacket into the epitome of chic.



Mango

Sapphire

This elegant color is associated with wisdom and has long been connected to royalty. Wear it when you want to feel like a queen.



Club Monaco, Annina Accordion Pleated Midi Skirt

Price: $179.50

neimanmarcus.com

Get ready to twirl in this gleaming accordion skirt.

Style Hint: Sure, at first glance, this skirt looks dressy, but you’ll love it with sneakers as much as with pumps.



Neiman Marcus

Kenneth Jay Lane, Teardrop Earrings

Price: $60

shopbop.com

Bauble-icious!

Style Hint: Get maximum sparkle with these bold teardrops by pulling your hair back and wearing them with a high-collared blouse or turtleneck.



Shopbop

Hat Attack, Bright Knit Cap

Price: $45

shopbop.com

This gemstone knit beanie is perfect for those of you who want to tread lightly into the trend.

Style Hint: Pair this cap with a classic neutral coat for a hit of unexpected color, or try it with an equally vibrant puffer in any eye-catching color.



Shopbop

Emerald

The mysterious green gemstone is associated with rebirth, growth, and reflection. Add emerald to your wardrobe when you want to start fresh.



Rachel Antonoff, Peggy Velvet Puffer Jacket

Price: $398

anthropologie.com

The puffy goes luxe!

Style Hint: This elevated version of the casual winter classic in a sophisticated luscious velvet means you can wear it with jeans or your fanciest party dress or jumpsuit come holiday party season. Ingenious!



Anthropologie

Mango, Bow Long Jumpsuit

Price: $99.99

mango.com

Streamline your morning routine and your look with this one-and-done work jumpsuit.

Style Hint: This effortless jumpsuit doesn’t require much accessorizing. Pair it with booties and bangles and you’re good to go.



Mango

Anthropologie, Lucite Chain Clutch

Price: $128

anthropologie.com

Think of this mini bag as a new form of jewelry. The chunky chain wrapped around your wrist is a chic as any bracelet.

Style Hint: This calf hair purse plays well with another most-wanted trend: Leopard print! Mix it freely with spotted faux skin belts and shoes.



Anthropologie

Amethyst

Strength, courage, and relationships are what this color symbolizes. Wear it when you want to fortify yourself and others.



Halogen, Tie Waist Dress

Price: $99

nordstrom.com

One of the most flattering takes on fall’s newest silhouette: The belted dress.

Style Hint: This dress has an unexpected sexy side slit that is ideal for showing off your tallest boots.



Nordstrom

Seavees, Sunset Strip Sneakers

Price: $98

anthropologie.com

Your weekends just got shinier!

Style Hint: Your coziest knits and black corduroys will feel glam just by mixing them with these shimmering sneakers. These say: Where’s the party?



Nordstrom

Cavallini, Matte Solid Tights

Price: $30

shopbop.com

Get a leg up on the colored-tights trend.

Style Hint: As the weather drops (finally) you’ll want a pair of daring tights to brighten up your basic skirts and dresses. Style these with a grey plaid mini, or sleek leather pencil skirt and booties.

