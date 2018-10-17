When fashion blogger Blair Eadie began to think about what her collection with Nordstrom would look like, she started with the palette.

Eschewing more traditional autumnal shades in favor of lighter colors including lilac and mint, Eadie explained in an interview with "Good Morning America" that she wanted everything to be "unexpected" with "an undertone of feminism."

The inspiration won't surprise fans of Eadie's website, Atlantic-Pacific, or her 1.1 million Instagram followers, who covet her whimsical style and bold use of color and patterns.

"One of the things I really, really wanted to achieve with the collection, which I feel like we have, is to make it a standalone capsule where you feel you can create multiple outfits," she said. "I want people to mix and match with their own wardrobes, but I also wanted it to be a thoughtful collection where you could easily outfit yourself with all of the different pieces."

The collection, which launched at Nordstrom today, features clothing in sizes 0 to 24 and shoes from 4 through 12.

To help readers decide which pieces to pick, Eadie weighed in on some of her favorites.

"I've just been really touched by the reaction from my readers. They seem so excited," Eadie gushed a few days ahead of the launch. "I'm thrilled."

Bow Front Blouse

Price: $79

Calling this blouse the piece "that feels the most 'me,'" Eadie was thrilled when it got such a positive response on Instagram recently.

"It's a very specific piece that's gotten the most emotional reaction," she said. "I absolutely love it, and it's equally wearable back to denim even though I paired it with a tulle skirt."



Cashmere Blend Blouson Sleeve Sweater

Price: $189

"I love that tight cuff," Eadie said of the blouson sweater. "I would wear it with a midi skirt."



Cable Crew Neck Sweater

Price: $89

Yes, there are a lot of cable crew neck sweaters on the market, but Eadie explained that this one is "a little more drape-y than something you would find in a 100 percent cotton sweater, and it's a little looser, too."

"It's quintessential easy weekend wear," she continued. "It's easy to do that simple front tuck into a pair of jeans so it has a cooler feel."



Colorblock Faux Fur Scarf

Price: $89

Living in New York City, Eadie knows what it's like to have to bundle up when the temperatures drop.

"Once it gets cold, all you want is a cozy but happy, fun scarf," she said. "I'm really excited with how that one came out."



Faux Fur Coat

Price: $249

Eadie is a sucker for outerwear, and said that this oversized teddy coat is "easy to throw on, especially in the depths of winter."



Dot Mesh Skirt

Price: $99

Eadie's fans know how much she loves tulle, and she thinks you will too.

"Romantic dressing is coming back!" she said. "You can still wear it with a little flat but it also looks amazing with a pair of Sam Smiths."

Crinkle Pleat Midi Skirt

Price: $99

"Skirts are probably one of the things that dominate my closet," Eadie explained. "I like building complex outfits with lots of layers and color and prints and patterns, and skirts allow you to do that a little bit more."

So, when designing the collection, having a variety of skirts was a must. This crinkle midi skirt, she said, may appeal to those who prefer a look with a little less volume.



Haanastasia Soft Blue Tweed Flats

Price: $99.95

"In working with the shoe team, I really wanted to show how everything has an undertone of feminism but especially living in New York City and being a commuter it was about different levels of comfort," she said. "There are some people who only wear flats and others who love a great heel."

Hidden Placket Blouse

Price: $79

Calling this piece "the perfect blend between the woven top and what's happening in pajama dressing," Eadie pointed out that the patterns perfectly coordinate with the patterns offered in the crinkle pleat midi skirts, making it possible to create a dress look. Or, "if you love print mixing, you could wear them as a hookup," she said.



Hageorgiana Fab Black Suede Pumps

Price: $109.95

Giving customers choices was important to Eadie, who created shoes with patterns and those with simpler designs, including this suede pump. There are a variety of heel heights available, too.

"I wanted to make sure that there was a balance," she said.



Turtleneck Sweater

Price: $79

Eadie predicted this classic striped turtleneck would be popular with Nordstrom shoppers. "It's a crowd-pleaser!" she said.



Metal Button Jacket

Price: $169

This fitted blazer, which comes in pink and black, "feels like true outerwear and Halogen hasn't had them in the collection in some time," Eadie explained. "It was fun to introduce something that resonates with my readers."



DB Long Plaid Coat

Price: $249

"I love this plaid coat. It also comes in a mint color," Eadie gushed. "It's such a 'Wow!' piece."