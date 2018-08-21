13 pieces to wear when the weather can't make up its mind

It's cold. It’s hot. It’s hot. It’s cold. The weather over the next few weeks has us in a style limbo. It’s too early to move onto our cozy fall clothes, yet offices are still blowing chilly AC, and you need a jacket at night thanks to a promising crispness in the air. That’s why we’ve pulled together a list of fashion-forward multi-tasking pieces that are ideal for the tricky in-between season we call now.
The Chic Leopard Skirt
& Other Stories, Pleated Skirt
Price: $89
stories.com
Style Hint: Designers went wild for leopard for fall. Get in on the trend with this flowing skirt that can be worn with tees and sandals now; turtlenecks and tall boots later.
The Essential Cashmere Sweater
Everlane, The Cashmere Crew
Price: $100
everlane.com
Style Hint: Not that you need an excuse to treat yourself to cashmere, but this is the moment when your closet would benefit from an elegant staple that layers easily. We love Everlane’s crew neck because it’s a slim yet soft sweater that stands up to frequent dry cleaning.
The Structured Jacket
Free People, Jagger Blazer
Price: $148
freepeople.com
Style Hint: You could simply wear your old jean jacket, but why not try something that feels more fashion forward and has the work-friendly sophistication of a blazer?
The Transition Shoe
Free People, Mont Blanc Asymmetrical Sandal
Price: $168
nordstrom.com
Style Hint: This shoe is like stylish AC for your feet. It has the substance of a bootie without making your feet feel stuffy. Wear it as you would any boot or flat.
The High Collar Blouse
Topshop, Geometric High Neck Blouse
Price: $65
nordstrom.com
Style Hint: A Victorian blouse is ideal for these in-between days, because its silky fabric is lightweight for warmer days, yet the high collar and vibrant hue is 100% on trend.
The Denim Skirt
Boden, Penny Denim Skirt
Price: $90
nordstrom.com
Style Hint: A denim skirt is to fall, as white shorts are to summer: A wardrobe building block. We love this skirt for its trendy racing stripes. Pair it with bright, lightweight knits at work. Mix it with graphic tees on weekends.
The Statement Belt
Halogen, Double Ring Leather Belt
Price: $35
nordstrom.com
Style Hint: Gucci it’s not, but the double ring buckle adds instant polish to the simplest transition looks. Our favorite combo: Camel-colored crewneck, this belt, white shorts (yes, still allowed) and espadrilles.
The Corduroy Jacket
Urban Outfitters, No Excuse Cropped Corduroy Jacket
Price: $69
urbanoutfitters.com
Style Hint: Corduroy is everywhere this fall—and while it’s still too warm to throw on a pair of pants, this creamy jacket is ideal for giving you the coverage you crave. Wear it over everything from a simple tee and jeans to floral dresses.
The Lightweight Plaid Skirt
Urban Outfitters, Court Plaid Midi Skirt
Price: $69.00
urbanoutfitters.com
Style Hint: Who says all plaid has to be flannel? This midi skirt has the vibe of cooler days without the weight. The evergreen fabric and flowy cut makes it downright breezy with bare legs now and when the weather cools, on-trend with tights.
The Joyous Jumpsuit
American Eagle Outfitters, Button Front Jumpsuit
Price: $49.95
ae.com
Style Hint: Oh, the happiness of the one-and-done outfit! This jumpsuit will solve all your what-to-wear worries because the soft-knit cotton is transition temp friendly. Wear it alone on warmer days (it comes with straps for a supportive fit), then add a blazer or corduroy jacket on cooler nights.
The Goes-With-Everything Blazer
Treasure & Bond, Glen Plaid Blazer
Price: $89
nordstrom.com
Style Hint: Guys have been wearing suits through every season, and now is the perfect time to take a page out of their style book. This plaid can be worn over slacks and lightweight tees at work and, of course, with jeans and tees after hours.
The Colored Slingback
Everlane, The Editor Slingback
Price: $155
everlane.com
Style Hint: When it’s too warm for booties and pumps, but you need a closed toe, go for a slingback. We love the sleek design and pop of color that can be worn with pants and dresses alike.
The Floral Neckerchief
Anthropologie, Kristina Printed Scarf
Price: $38
anthropologie.com
Style Hint: One of the easiest ways to get away with not wearing a cardigan or jacket is to tie on a neck scarf. It’s unexpected and elevates casual shirts, like this one in chambray denim, and staves off any chill from changing temps.