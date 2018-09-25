15 ways stripes can pull your look together

This season, sporty stripes are showing up in unexpected places, from oversized sweaters to sleek denim, making simple pieces feel effortlessly styled. Find your favorites from this list, and pair them with solids already in your wardrobe. When you do, your whole look will fall in line.

1. The Sleek Knit

Boden, Cassandra Sweater

Price: $110

bodenusa.com

Make a head-turning exit in this playfully chic take on the trend.

Style Hint: Pair with dark denim jeans or a corduroy pencil skirt to keep the streamlined look.



bodenusa.com

2. The Dream Duo

Free People, Sunday Knit Set

Price: $198

freepeople.com

Imagine spending your weekend in this sumptuous set?

Style Hint: We love this dreamy pairing but can easily see wearing sweater separately with jeans and the pants with comfy tees.



freepeople.com

3. The Racing Sweater

Glamourous, Varsity Sweater

Price: $63

shopbop.com

When your day is a race to the finish line, slip on the trim sweater that has a friendly competitive edge.

Style Hint: We love to see it with skinny skirts to keep the look lean, or wide trousers to play with proportions.



shopbop.com

4. The Eye-Catching Belt

Boden, Women’s Classic Belt

Price: $70

bodenusa.com

Belts are everywhere this fall.

Style Hint: Pair this rainbow number against white or black to make the colors pop. Watch as it transforms your classic white shirt and jeans, or takes center stage with head-to-toe black.



bodenusa.com

5. The Classic Reimagined

English Factory, Button Down with Ribbing

Price: $73

shopbop.com

A yoke of ribbed knit detailing converts a plain white blouse into a conversation piece. We love that the fashion-forward design does all your styling for you.

Style Hint: Pair with simple dark jeans or glen plaid trousers and you’re good to go.



shopbop.com

6. The Striped Hoop

Anthropologie, Daria Earrings

Price: $38

anthropologie.com

Nod to the trend with this colorful hoop that can be paired with both office and weekend looks.

Style Hint: Pull your hair back to accentuate the bright stripes.



anthropologie.com

7. The Cool Kid Pants

Mother, Misfit Pants

Price: $228

shopbop.com

Camo and stripes are a fashion-forward combo that begs to be dressed up or down.

Style Hint: We can see these with a lacy white top (yes!) or a graphic tee. Either way, the effect is the epitome of cool.



shopbop.com

8. The Weekend Must-Have

Tory Sport, Ruffled Striped Low-Tops

Price: $228

neimanmarcus.com

Fall in love with this feminine take on the classic tennis shoe.

Style Hint: Yes, they’re a splurge but consider that they’ll be your weekend go-to and they’ll match pretty much everything you’ll wear.



neimanmarcus.com

9. The Next Best Thing

Gola, Coaster Rainbow Striped Sneaker

Price: $65

nordstrom.com

If you love the look of the Tory Sport tennis shoe, but it’s not in your budget, try these look-a-likes without the ruffle.

Style Hint: They’re made of comfortable canvas and play well with all your weekend looks.



nordstrom.com

10. The Power Pullover

Truly Madly Deeply, Caroline Striped Sweater

Price: $69

urbanoutfitters.com

Pendleton-inspired stripes turn a boxy sweater into a statement piece.

Style Hint: Pair with dark denim to play up the color contrast.



urbanoutfitters.com

11. The Easy Dress

Free People, Colorblock Swit Mini Dress

Price: $148

freepeople.com

The snuggliest sweater dress we’ve found, with just a hint of forgiving stretch.

Style Hint: It is short, so wear it over skinny jeans or opaque tights. Tall boots look best.



freepeople.com

12. The Iconic Scarf

Isabel Marant, Helona Ski Knit Scarf

Price: $195

shopbop.com

Sometimes splurging on a striking designer piece is all you need to tie your fall look together. We love this scarf for its sporty-meets-luxe vibe.

Style Hint: Throw it over a denim jacket, a tidy trench or a cozy teddy coat to elevate your style in an instant.



shopbop.com

13. The Trendy Tight

Free People, Striped Tight

Price: $28

freepeople.com

As temps drop, opaque tights are coming back in a big way. We love the surprise flash of racing stripes.

Style Hint: Wear them on your busiest days with a mini corduroy or denim skirt to feel like you’re winning.



freepeople.com

14. The Denim Upgrade

DL1961, Margaux Jeans

Price: $209

nordstrom.com

We love the tuxedo-inspired velvet trim on these dark denim jeans.

Style Hint: Pair them with high-collar blouses and booties for evenings out.



nordstrom.com

15. The Mini Clutch

Boden, Leather Keepsake Poch

Price: $45

bodenusa.com Sleek stripes enliven this petite purse.

Style Hint: Stash a few essentials and let the pale palette mix effortlessly with all your going out looks.

