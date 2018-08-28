17 pieces to transform your fall look for under $100

Fall shopping is in the air and while it’s still too soon to sport your cozy coat, you can transform your look with pieces that tease fall’s most wanted trends at prices that let you test them before before the season is in full swing.

We’ve curated a list of fashion-forward looks to try now and when those crisp fall days arrive, you’ll be ahead of the style curve.

1. Berksha, Flared Jeans

Price: $55.90

berksha.com

Style Hint: These clever flared jeans are the answer to transition days. The flare makes them downright breezy. Pair them with white booties to keep the look light and easy.



Bershka

2. Leith, Macee Bootie

Price: $99.95

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: Meet your new favorite break-the-rules bootie. White is now in fashion well after Labor Day and this boot has the power to make whatever you’re wearing trend. Pair it with a summer maxi-dress to toughen it up for fall, mix it with dark denim and a moto jacket to soften stark edges.



Nordstrom

3. Cotton Emporium, Stripe Rib Knit Sweater

Price: $39.00

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: Slip into one of fall’s most dynamic trends: Bold stripes. The clean, bright lines turn all your jeans, skirts and shorts into an instant outfit. We love this sweater because it’s lightweight for now but the ribbed knit makes it easy to layer on cooler days.



Nordstrom

4. Mango, Croc-Effect Belt Bag

Price: $29.99

mango.com

Style Hint: The easiest way to jump on one of fall’s biggest trends is to trade in your bag for a petite purse. We love this one in faux snakeskin because it does two trends in one. It nods to the animal prints that designers went wild for this fall and the mini bucket bags, fanny packs and wristlets that are going to be huge all season long. This versatile design can be worn over the shoulder or at the waist.



Mango

5. & Other Stories, Kick Flare Corduroy Trousers

Price: $69

stories.com

Style Hint: Trade in your skinny jeans for textured corduroy. We like these because they have a hint of stretch which makes them as comfy as well-worn denim, and the kick flare cut lets you show off your booties. While black is a classic choice, we suggest pairing them with the white booties above.



& Other Stories

6. Berksha, Maxi Earrings

Price: $9.90

berksha.com

Style Hint: Dangle these geometric earrings that are fall’s version of a minimalist chandelier. They are oversized but not fussy -- meaning you can wear them with all of fall’s stripes, plaids and florals.



Bershka

7. Mango, Print Bow Dress

Price: $79.99

mango.com

Style Hint: Head back to work in an LBD that makes an unexpected exit. Pair this dress with tall boots as shown or change to mules or booties on warmer days. Solve the bra issue with one that converts to a racerback. One we like is this push-up convertible plunge bra by Natori.



Mango

8. H&M Lyocell Paper-bag Pants

Price: $39.99

hm.com

Style Hint: Slip on the most comfortable pants trend for fall: Relaxed paper-bag trousers. Manage the proportions of the high waist with a slim-fitting top.



H&M

9. 1.State, Leanne Mule

Price: $39.97

nordstromrack.com

Style Hint: This shoe gives you the best of both worlds: the comfort of a wedge (thanks to its supportive heel) with the mod design of a mule in shimmering silver -- a shade that elevates whatever you’re wearing.



Nordstrom Rack

10. Mango, Beaded Wood Handbag

Price: $69.99

mango.com

Style Hint: We know it’s hard to say goodbye to your casual summer straw bag, but you can console yourself with the new beaded bag trend. This chunky purse feels as natural as straw but the look is more polished for when you need to get down to business.



Mango

11. Urban Outfitters, Checkered Double-Breasted Blazer

Price: $99.00

urbanoutfitters.com

Style Hint: This blazer is just the thing to have us checking out weather apps for cooler temps. The vibrant pattern pops (it’s even brighter in person) and is so versatile you can wear it with jeans, skirts, even shorts. Note: when a plaid is this bold all you need is a sleek white tee underneath.



Urban Outfitters

12. Urban Outfitters, Plaid Notch Pelmet Mini Skirt

Price: $54.00

urbanoutfitters.com

Style Hint: Of course you can pair this plaid mini with the matching blazer above for stand-out suit. But what we love most about both these pieces is how well you can wear them on their own. Style this will a classic white tee and a colored denim jacket or go sleek with a simple body suit.



Urban Outfitters

13. Rocket Dog X California Girls Rage Boot

Price: $95.00

urbanoutfitters.com

Style Hint: Chunky boots are everywhere this fall. And while everyone loves their Doc Martens, these caught our eye for their easy side zip, lightweight leather and platform heel that takes the clunkiness out of combat boots.



Urban Outfitters

14. Mango Printed Midi Skirt

Price: $79

mango.com

Style Hint: If you buy one skirt this fall, make it the asymmetrical midi-skirt. We’ve seen many, but this one stands out for its flowing cut, unexpected slit and pattern that flatters everyone.



MANGO

15. Wit & Wisdom Ab-solution Skinny Jeans

Price: $68

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: Head back to reality in a pair of clean, sleek denim with just enough stretch that reviewers say it doesn’t even feel like you’re wearing jeans. We see this clean pair with fall’s high-collar blouses, bold plaid blazers and graphic tees.



Nordstrom

16. Converse One Star Fuzzy Ox Sneaker

Price: $75.00

urbanoutfitters.com

Style Hint: You could splurge on fall’s most coveted Golden Goose colored suede sneaker (if they are still in stock). But we suggest you kick it old school and go with the classic in a eye-catching shade that can be worn with dresses as easily as it can be worn with jeans for a fraction of the price.



Urban Outfitters

17. FILA + Pierre Cardin Circle Hoodie Sweatshirt

Price: $75.00

urbanoutfitters.com

Style Hint: Get ready for the season of the statement sweatshirt. Brands such as Fila, Adidas and Champion are all creating bright, bold athleisure that’s so chic and mod it’s making sweatshirts as ubiquitous as blazers. Our pick is this version from Fila inspired by the mod designs of seminal designer Pierre Cardin. If this feels like you, don’t wait as this is sure to sell out fast.

