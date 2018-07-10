17 things to wear when it's too hot to get dressed

It’s shaping up to be one long hot summer. After last week’s heat wave, you may be rethinking what “dressing light” means.

As temps continue to keep us seeking AC, shade, or wardrobe pieces that feel breezy in oven-like conditions, we find ourselves gravitating towards long flowing dresses and simple, open flats that feel just a step above going barefoot.

And when it’s just too hot to think? We love crisp tees and lightweight shorts that define summer cool. Here’s the list.

1. Free People, Fallin’ Hard Midi Dress, $98

Free People



When the temps rise, reach for a midi-dress and let the flowing cut give you room to breathe.



Style Hint: With a touch of embellishment in the form of beading and ruffles, you can keep accessories to a minimum, like hoop earrings and a pair of flats.



2. J.Crew Lightweight Cape Scarf, $39.50

J. Crew



When it's 90 degrees outside but 45 in your office, you need something to keep you warm.



Style Hint: Consider a cape-cut instead of a regular over-sized scarf. It wont' slip off your shoulders and looks more chic—and no constant adjusting.



3. American Eagle Outfitters, Denim X Super High-Waisted Short Short, $34.96

American Eagle Outfitters



Slip on your summer wardrobe's BFF!



Style Hint: Add polish to “destroyed” denim by pairing it with a sophisticated top.



4. Urban Outfitters, Sparks Fly Tiered Midi Dress, $79

Urban Outfitters



This tiered dress has the summer’s ideal cut. The strappy back gives it an airy feel while not being too revealing.



Style Hint: A backless dress calls for an adhesive bra, but before you purchase one, be sure to read reviews, as some are better in the heat than others. (One we like: Sxlady Adhesive Breathable Strapless Bra, which has ventilation to help it stay put!)



5. Mango, Tassels flat sandals, $49.99

Mango



Slide on these cheerful tasseled flats when it’s over 90 and let your feet have all the fun.



Style Hint: The raffia is stealing the show on these slides. Skip a straw bag to avoid being matchy-matchy. Go for a one that’s mesh or cotton instead.



6. Urban Outfitters, Harper Tiered Lace-Up Baby Doll Dress, $49

Urban Outfitters



There’s a reason this cotton dress is a best-seller; it’s soft, lightweight and can be worn on both hot days and nights.



Style Hint: Since this dress is so simple, feel free to wear a mid-heel, like a wrap espadrille, when you want to dress it up.



7. American Eagle Outfitters, Aerie Tassel Tank, $17.97

American Eagle



When it’s too warm to even think about getting dressed, throw on a lightweight crop top with fringe tassels (on the sides).



Style Hint: Skip a strapless bra, wear this with your favorite bandeau.



8. Nordstrom, TopShop, Harper Sandal, $35

Nordstrom



Upgrade your flip-flops to a chic thong.



Style Hint: Pink plays well with pretty much everything, so treat it like a neutral and wear these versatile flats day in, day out.



9. American Eagle Outfitters, Striped Button-Front Culotte Jumpsuit, $49.95

American Eagle Outfitters



Treat yourself to one-and-done dressing in the form of a light-weight striped jumpsuit.



Style hint: Make the most of this versatile, simple shape. Add a blazer and wedges for work during the week. And for Saturday, let it double as a cool cover-up for the beach or pool.



10. Free People, Once Upon a Rainbow Jumpsuit, $88

Free People



This jumpsuit is the ideal heat wave companion, since the smocked bodice won’t slip down and the wide legged cut lets you stay cool.



Style Hint: Off the shoulder pieces look great with hair up, so wear a messy bun or pile hair high for added relief.



11. Revolve, Wanderlust & Co, Lunette Earrings, $29

Revolve



Make a statement with these crescent earrings in classic gold.



Style Hint: When you want to dress up your bathing-suit-and-sarong, add some cute earrings, but keep it minimalist with small to mid-sized ones, and opt for a classic shape, like hoops or half moons.



12. American Eagle Outfitters, Denim X High-Waisted Short Short, $34.96

American Eagle Outfitters



Your white jeans—only these are heatwave proof.



Style Hint: You’ll live in these, with flats and a dressy top, and since white can get dirty in no time, you may want to get two pair.



13. Topshop, Shakira Woven Shopper, $38

Topshop



Mesh is summer’s biggest new trend. This chic bag transitions easily from workday to weekends, with a nautical flair.



Style Hint: If you’re want to move beyond the basic straw bag, this is your best bet.



14. American Eagle Outfitters, Toe Ring Ankle Wrap Sandal, $26.21

American Eagle Outfitters



Strappy gold sandals are comfortable and stylish.



Style Hint: These have a bit more coverage, so they can be worn with dresses as easily as shorts and a tee.



15. Urban Outfitters, Lou Slim Mega Hoop Earrings, $18

Urban Outfitters



Summer’s go-to earring is oversized and shimmering.



Style Hint: Create a streamlined look by wearing slim big hoops with a top or dress with spaghetti straps. The message is sleek!



16. J.Crew “Summer Fridays” T-shirt, $32.50

J. Crew



If only everyday could be Friday. Suggest the vibe any day of the week with this cute tee.



Style Hint: Of course it goes with shorts, but a more fun idea? Mix with a light jacket for the office!



17. American Eagle Outfitters, Tassel Back Hanky Hem Maxi Dress, $49.95

American Eagle Outfitters



Handkerchief dresses are just one more reason to love summer, and this one arrives is a trendy floral print.



Style Hint: This dress can have multiple looks now and after summer. Add a thin braided belt to when you want to be less flowy. Come September, add a jean jacket and ankle boots.