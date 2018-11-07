The most wonderful time of year is almost here and Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on the hottest gifts of the holiday season: Oprah's Favorite Things.

Adam Glassman, creative director of O, The Oprah Magazine, joined Johnson Wednesday on "Good Morning America" to share a first look at the gifts Winfrey has on her list this year.

Score big savings on everything from Oprah's favorite foot massager to the jumpsuit she calls "like a onesie for grown-ups." There's also "empowering" jewelry, artisanal popcorn and more.

The deals start at just $15 and they are all 50 percent off.

truMedic: InstaShiatsu + Foot Massager

Original: $199

GMA Deal: $99.50

50% savings

Valid: 11/7/18

gma-trumedic.com

Winfrey says, "When I tried this foot massager, I swear fireworks lit the sky, waves pounded against the shore, and a choir of angels sang. This is some powerful pampering."

truMedic

truMedic’s InstaShiatsu + Foot Massager with heat gives you a deep tissue foot massage in the comfort of your home. Using a combination of rollers, airbags and heat, the ergonomic and unique design complements your foot structure and provides a relaxing, enjoyable foot massage. There are three intensity settings – ranging from mild to very strong – and three massage modes. This also includes a pair of air pressure leg compression sleeves, which massage your calves the same time as your feet. Each session lasts for 15 minutes and will automatically shut off. Due to weight, shipping is $34.95 and limit one per customer.

LA RELAXED: Jumpsuit

Original: $168

GMA Deal: $84

50% savings

Valid: 11/7/18

gma-larelaxed.com

Winfrey says, "Like a Onesie for grown-ups, this jumpsuit is a pleasure to wear on a long trip because you can curl up in it and still look fresh when you get where you're going. That stripe down the leg sure does slenderize."

LA RELAXED

Flattering and versatile, LA RELAXED’s jumpsuit can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Featuring elegant ivory piping, a contrast collar and convertible cuffs, the front zip closure and pockets keep this jumpsuit looking relaxed yet sleek. The drawstring waist and slim leg is figure-flattering. Sizes range from S to XXL in this breathable French Terry fabric. Limit two units per order. Shipping is $4.95.

Echo: Faux Fur Vest

Original: $89

GMA Deal: $44.50

50% savings

Valid: 11/7/18

gma-echodesign.com

Winfrey, "Our magazine's very hip interns assure me that these sumptuous, satin-lined, fake-fur vests are very on-trend. Go faux!"

Echo

Super soft, cozy, plush and stylish – Echo’s faux fur vest is versatile with an elongated silhouette. The vest is lined with a silk-like satin and features a striped texture, hidden front hook and eye closure and two side seam pockets. Wear it with a blouse, t-shirt and jeans or over a dress for warmth and style. Available in black, ivory, silver and pink. Sizes range from S/M, M/L and L/XL. Shipping is $5.95 or free with the purchase of two or more.

EMPOWERED by Maya J: Bracelets

Original: $38

GMA Deal: $19

50% savings

Valid: 11/7/18

gma-mayajnyc.com

Winfrey says, "The words you see are the ones I want my girls at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy to use to describe themselves. Now they can wear a delicate reminder right on their wrist."

EMPOWERED by Maya J

EMPOWERED bracelets celebrate girl power and spread love, strength and positivity. “Empowered,” “Fearless,” “Grateful,” “Brave,” “Strong” and “Inspired” are just a few of what each bracelet indicates. Made of brass and plated in white gold, each bracelet has an adjustable 6”-8” extender and includes a lobster claw closure. Stack them or wear individually. Each bracelet comes packaged in a drawstring pouch. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $50.

Vionic: Gemma Mule & Plush Slippers

Original: $60 to $80

GMA Deal: $30 to $40

50% savings

Valid: 11/7/18

gma-vionicshoes.com



Winfrey says, "These slippers aren't just made for shuffling around--with an orthotic footbed, they're bound to put a spring in your step. I slipped them on and thought I was walking on a cloud."

Vionic

Vionic slippers give your feet the cozy relaxation moment they deserve and the insole support they need. With a sturdy insole to support your movement, the Gemma is wrapped in soft and cozy fabric with a closed front to keep your toes warm. Plush and terry cloth options are available. The medium/wide width is available in whole sizes 5 to 12. Shipping is $5.

Popinsanity Artisanal Popcorn: Popcorn Gift Bag & Tins

Original: $30 to $180

GMA Deal: $15 to $90

50% savings

Valid: 11/7/18

gma-popinsanity.com

Winfrey says, "I've gone for sweet and salty, cookies and cream, and caramel-chocolate drizzle to fill this popcorn tin!"

Popinsanity Artisanal Popcorn

Proudly handcrafted in the USA, Popinsanity’s irresistible popcorn is made fresh every day in its New York confectionary. Non-GMO and dairy-free, Popinsanity ethically sources premium ingredients and locally sourced corn kernels. The small batch productions ensure that every flavor of popcorn is perfect. Two or three flavor options are available: Caramel Chocolate Drizzle, Cookies & Cream and Sweet & Salty. Each comes packaged ready for gifting. Shipping starts at $6.95, depending on size of order.

