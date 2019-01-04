20 best cozy loungewear picks under $100

Maximize coziness while minimizing frumpiness with 20 fresh fashion finds that will take you from the couch to the grocery store and back, and feel as comfy as your favorite slippers. This list takes a simple approach: Comfort first.

Cuddle up with trendy “teddy” pieces, fuzzy faux fur slippers and thick-pile shearlings to stay warm and still look chic in your pad.

January is the month to hunker down, hit the gym, get your work done and then cozy it up at home with a healthy dinner and a movie. The best part? All of these pieces are priced below $100.

1. Chelsea28 Color-block Robe

2. Sporty Chenille Sweatshirt by J.O.A

3. The Classic French Terry Sweatpant by Everlane

4. Wilma Hooded Zip-Front Teddy Jacket by Urban Outfitters

5. Faux Fur Tipi Moccasin by Manitobah

6. Varsity Stripe Jack Jogger by Wildfox

7. Belted Pinstripe Pajama Set

8. Jog on Jogger by FP Movement

9. Rosalina Slip Dress by Saturday/Sunday

10. Out from under feather sock

11. Fleece Pajama Sweatshirt by Madewell

12. Black Sparkle Seamless Bike Shorts

13. Shearling Slipper Slides, Donni

14. Milan Cropped Crewneck

15. Moonlight Short Pajamas

16. Hooded Fleece Top

17. Ugg Shilo Shorts

18. Crushed Velvet Jogger

19. Windowpane Cape Scarf

20. Splendid Thermal Long-Sleeved Henley