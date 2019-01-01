20 top fitness fashion picks under $100 to jump-start your New Year’s routine

To get you motivated to meet all your health-and-fitness-related New Year’s resolutions in style, we assembled this list of the best new gear, clothing and accessories to help you achieve your healthy body goals in 2019.

Whether you want to get healthier, fitter, have more energy or lose some weight, a daily fitness routine is the best way to jump-start those healthy-body goals (along with a diet low in sugar and full of whole foods and veggies).

And what’s more fun than shopping when you know it’s good for you? Doing it when everything on this list is well under $100. Because being fit, healthy and happy shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. Consider this your tool kit to help you build your healthiest you!

These products were curated by the Hinted editorial team. Hinted is the social shopping platform that lets you create lists of what you want to buy and discover what’s new and trending. Use Hinted to keep track of anything you want to buy from anywhere online, including fashion, trips, and experiences. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

1. Beach Riot Sports Bra

2. Nike Miler Femme running tank

3. Army Green Stars Sweatshirt

4. Zella Live-In High Waist Crop Leggings

5. Free People Revelation Crop

6. Brooks Launch 6 Running Shoe

7. Women's Metallic Windbreaker Poncho

8. Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack

9. The Good Dinosaur Anna Bra

10. Fitbit Alta

11. Blue Sky Fitness Planner

12. Gaiam Yoga For Beginners Kit

13. Reebok PureMove Bra

14. Old Navy High-Rise Printed Compression Leggings

15. Onzie heart Bra golden Floral

16. GoldSheep Retro Ski Blue Cube

17. New Balance Fuelcore Running sneaker

18. Under Armour Heathered Mini Headbands

19. Athleta Speedlight Tank

20. Lululemon tech short sleeve crew