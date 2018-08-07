29 summer essentials you need right now

Admit it, sometimes we pack more for our Instagram posts than for the destination -- which can lead to some heavy suitcases.

This summer we’ve found vacation must-haves that will streamline your style and still bring in all those likes.

Follow our list and get ready to share your getaway looks.

Essential #1: The Overachieving One-Piece

Style Hint: Strategic cut-outs transform one-pieces into the do-it-all-suit. They give you the comfort of a one-piece with the sexiness of a bikini.



Becca, Ballerina One-Piece

Price: $124



Shein, Knot Side One-Piece

Price: $14

Isabella Rose, Crystal Cover Smocked One Piece

Price: $95.98

nordstrom.com



H&M Cut Out Swimsuit

Price: $34.99

hm.com



Essential #2: The Unexpected Cover Up

Style Hint: Consider upgrading your plain cover-up to a kimono. The versatile style lets you wear it casually on the beach and when the sun sets, it doubles as a lightweight coat.



Topshop, Floral Kimono

Price: $140

nordstrom.com



Floral Print Random Asymmetric Hem Kimono

Price: $16

shein.com



H&M, Kimono with Printed Design

Price: $24.99

hm.com



Essential #3: The Glamourous Sun Hat

Style Hint: Wide brims are dramatic and healthy! When picking a hat always go for the widest you can find to protect your face, decollete, and shoulders—and speaking of brims, we love details like cheeky sayings and raw edges. They make any sundeck (even if yours is on a city roof) feel tropical.



Sole Society, Embroidered Straw Sun Hat with Fringe

Price: $49.95

nordstrom.com



B.P. Raw Edge Floppy Straw Hat

Price: $25

nordstrom.com



Essential #4: The Multi-Tasking Maxi Dress

Style Hint: Brunch. Beach. Bar. There’s no place these dresses can’t go. Toss it over a swimsuit or dress it up with heels. And if you need a new strapless bra, see our pick below for the most comfortable convertible bra we’ve found.



Tiare Hawaii, Ryden Dress

Price: $138

revolve.com



Billabong, Island Vibes Strapless Maxi Dress

Price: $69.95

nordstrom.com



S.H.E. Smocked Halter Dress

Price: $49.97

nordstromrack.com



Felina, “Body Luxe” Convertible Bra

Price: $44

nordstrom.com



Essential #5: The Sand-Friendly Slide

Style Hint: Vacation slides need to stand up to more than just pavement. They have to be comfy, sand-friendly, and look great with bikinis and dresses. We love these because they travel well and look stylish.



Soludos, Braided Pool Slide

Price: $99

revolve.com



Adidas, Adilette Slide Sandal

Price: $55 (in white/white)

nordstrom.com



Dr.Scholl’s, Original Pool Slide

Price: $34.90 (rose gold)

nordstrom.com



Essential #6: Eye-Saving Sunnies

Style Hint: Glare from long drives and reflections off ocean views can strain your eyes, that’s why it’s more important than ever to invest in polarized glasses when you’re spending lots of time in the sun. We love the colorful brims and rose colored lenses that make everything, well, as rosy as you’d want your vacation to be.



Maui Jim, Honi 54mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses

Price: $229

nordstrom.com



Just Cavalli, Round 56mm Plastic Sunglasses

Price: $49.97

nordstromrack.com



Essential #7: The Worry-Free Hoop

Style Hint: Go for resin hoops. This summer they’ve been spotted on celebs like Bella Hadid, who travels often and knows the last thing you want to worry about on vacation is complicated jewelry. The magic of resin earrings is that they lighten up your look and still make a statement. Wear them all day and all night (they can stand up to splashing water) and whatever else your vacation has in store.



Lele Sadoughi, Marble Renis Hooped Drop Earrings

Price: $58

anthropologie.com



Baublebar, Leia Lucite Earrings

Price: $38

baublebar.com



Essential #8: The Sleek Ring Bag

Style Hint: Get a jump on the biggest fall handbag trend: These bags are sleek but they can still fit a phone, lipstick, credit cards and other sleek evening out necessities.



Street Level, Mini Woven Top Handle Bag

Price: $58

nordstrom.com



Shein, Double Ring Handle Drawstring Bucket Bag

Price: $13

shein.com



Essential #9: The Cork Sandal

Style Hint: Even the most relaxed beach vacations call for a dress-up moment, so be sure to pack along natural cork sandals that can be worn with shorts, maxis and cover-ups.



Jeffrey Campbell, Everglade Sandal

Price: $135

revolve.com



Charles by Charles David, Lindy Metallic Wedge

Price: $39.97

nordstromrack.com



Essential #10: The Cozy Layer

Style Hint: For late night beach walks and restaurants with AC on overdrive, be sure to bring a cozy layer that looks casual and fresh in ivory or clean white—the best color to show off your summer glow.



Urban Outfitters, Danny Waffle Knit Cardigan

Price: $59

urbanoutfitters.com



American Eagle Outfitters, Waffle Plush Hoodie

Price: $39.95

ae.com



Plus, Three Must-Haves to To Make Your Happy Vacation Complete

The Sneaky Sunless Tanner: Clarins, Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster

Price: $32

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: Save your skin and still look sunkissed with this booster that you add to your favorite moisturizer. A few drops delivers a natural glow, without having to layer another cream (and risk potential breakouts) to your skincare routine. Use daily for a golden glow or every few days for a lighter touch.

The Instant Summer Hair Spray: Sachajuan, Ocean Mist

Price: $31

sephora.com

Style Hint: Sachajuan is Hinted’s go-to ocean spray for soft, textured hair that’s never sticky, dry or dull. A few spritzes gives you the closest thing you can get to “just back from the beach” waves. Plus, it works well with fine hair (unlike many brands that are too heavy) and has a light scent that won’t overpower you.



The Magic Suitcase: Lo & Sons, Catalina Deluxe Canvas Weekender

Price: $128

loandsons.com

Style Hint: The only travel bag you’ll ever need, thanks to its ingenious design: The Catalina Deluxe by Lo & Sons is the fashion editor’s secret to packing seamlessly. Lightweight, easy to carry and surprisingly spacious. Our favorite feature is the lined bottom pocket that can be used for storing shoes, toiletries and laundry on the way home.

