29 summer essentials you need right now

Admit it, sometimes we pack more for our Instagram posts than for the destination -- which can lead to some heavy suitcases.
This summer we’ve found vacation must-haves that will streamline your style and still bring in all those likes.
Follow our list and get ready to share your getaway looks.
Essential #1: The Overachieving One-Piece
Style Hint: Strategic cut-outs transform one-pieces into the do-it-all-suit. They give you the comfort of a one-piece with the sexiness of a bikini.
Becca, Ballerina One-Piece
Price: $124
Shein, Knot Side One-Piece
Price: $14
Isabella Rose, Crystal Cover Smocked One Piece
Price: $95.98
H&M Cut Out Swimsuit
Price: $34.99
Essential #2: The Unexpected Cover Up
Style Hint: Consider upgrading your plain cover-up to a kimono. The versatile style lets you wear it casually on the beach and when the sun sets, it doubles as a lightweight coat.
Topshop, Floral Kimono
Price: $140
Floral Print Random Asymmetric Hem Kimono
Price: $16
H&M, Kimono with Printed Design
Price: $24.99
Essential #3: The Glamourous Sun Hat
Style Hint: Wide brims are dramatic and healthy! When picking a hat always go for the widest you can find to protect your face, decollete, and shoulders—and speaking of brims, we love details like cheeky sayings and raw edges. They make any sundeck (even if yours is on a city roof) feel tropical.
Sole Society, Embroidered Straw Sun Hat with Fringe
Price: $49.95
B.P. Raw Edge Floppy Straw Hat
Price: $25
Essential #4: The Multi-Tasking Maxi Dress
Style Hint: Brunch. Beach. Bar. There’s no place these dresses can’t go. Toss it over a swimsuit or dress it up with heels. And if you need a new strapless bra, see our pick below for the most comfortable convertible bra we’ve found.
Tiare Hawaii, Ryden Dress
Price: $138
Billabong, Island Vibes Strapless Maxi Dress
Price: $69.95
S.H.E. Smocked Halter Dress
Price: $49.97
Felina, “Body Luxe” Convertible Bra
Price: $44
Essential #5: The Sand-Friendly Slide
Style Hint: Vacation slides need to stand up to more than just pavement. They have to be comfy, sand-friendly, and look great with bikinis and dresses. We love these because they travel well and look stylish.
Soludos, Braided Pool Slide
Price: $99
Adidas, Adilette Slide Sandal
Price: $55 (in white/white)
Dr.Scholl’s, Original Pool Slide
Price: $34.90 (rose gold)
Essential #6: Eye-Saving Sunnies
Style Hint: Glare from long drives and reflections off ocean views can strain your eyes, that’s why it’s more important than ever to invest in polarized glasses when you’re spending lots of time in the sun. We love the colorful brims and rose colored lenses that make everything, well, as rosy as you’d want your vacation to be.
Maui Jim, Honi 54mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses
Price: $229
Just Cavalli, Round 56mm Plastic Sunglasses
Price: $49.97
Essential #7: The Worry-Free Hoop
Style Hint: Go for resin hoops. This summer they’ve been spotted on celebs like Bella Hadid, who travels often and knows the last thing you want to worry about on vacation is complicated jewelry. The magic of resin earrings is that they lighten up your look and still make a statement. Wear them all day and all night (they can stand up to splashing water) and whatever else your vacation has in store.
Lele Sadoughi, Marble Renis Hooped Drop Earrings
Price: $58
Baublebar, Leia Lucite Earrings
Price: $38
Essential #8: The Sleek Ring Bag
Style Hint: Get a jump on the biggest fall handbag trend: These bags are sleek but they can still fit a phone, lipstick, credit cards and other sleek evening out necessities.
Street Level, Mini Woven Top Handle Bag
Price: $58
Shein, Double Ring Handle Drawstring Bucket Bag
Price: $13
Essential #9: The Cork Sandal
Style Hint: Even the most relaxed beach vacations call for a dress-up moment, so be sure to pack along natural cork sandals that can be worn with shorts, maxis and cover-ups.
Jeffrey Campbell, Everglade Sandal
Price: $135
Charles by Charles David, Lindy Metallic Wedge
Price: $39.97
Essential #10: The Cozy Layer
Style Hint: For late night beach walks and restaurants with AC on overdrive, be sure to bring a cozy layer that looks casual and fresh in ivory or clean white—the best color to show off your summer glow.
Urban Outfitters, Danny Waffle Knit Cardigan
Price: $59
American Eagle Outfitters, Waffle Plush Hoodie
Price: $39.95
Plus, Three Must-Haves to To Make Your Happy Vacation Complete
The Sneaky Sunless Tanner: Clarins, Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster
Price: $32
Style Hint: Save your skin and still look sunkissed with this booster that you add to your favorite moisturizer. A few drops delivers a natural glow, without having to layer another cream (and risk potential breakouts) to your skincare routine. Use daily for a golden glow or every few days for a lighter touch.
The Instant Summer Hair Spray: Sachajuan, Ocean Mist
Price: $31
Style Hint: Sachajuan is Hinted’s go-to ocean spray for soft, textured hair that’s never sticky, dry or dull. A few spritzes gives you the closest thing you can get to “just back from the beach” waves. Plus, it works well with fine hair (unlike many brands that are too heavy) and has a light scent that won’t overpower you.
The Magic Suitcase: Lo & Sons, Catalina Deluxe Canvas Weekender
Price: $128
Style Hint: The only travel bag you’ll ever need, thanks to its ingenious design: The Catalina Deluxe by Lo & Sons is the fashion editor’s secret to packing seamlessly. Lightweight, easy to carry and surprisingly spacious. Our favorite feature is the lined bottom pocket that can be used for storing shoes, toiletries and laundry on the way home.
