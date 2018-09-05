Want to distract yourself from the end of summer? Channel your inner kid and get in on the fun of back-to-school shopping.

Lunch boxes, the original elementary school essential, are getting a modern update. These fashionable and practical lunch boxes are sure to become a staple of your office lunch look. Here are a few of our favorites.

Herschel Supply Co. Geo Lunch Box

Anthropologie

This lunch box from Herschel is the perfect size to slip into your purse. The unique pattern will give your co-workers #LunchBoxEnvy.

Sherpani Izzi Lunch Bag

Amazon

This sleek lunch bag with a real leather handle and strap is perfect for anyone who wants their lunch to blend in with their look. With an insulated lining and a flat bottom, this bag will keep your food fresh and your style intact.

Adidas Originals Santiago Lunch Tote

Adidas

Lunch on the go or bring the street wear trend into the office with this lunch tote from Adidas. Perfect for a stylish picnic.

STATE Metallic Rogers Lunch Box

Zappos

Metallic munchies anyone? This super cute lunch box is compact and easy to find in your overflowing work bag. It’s also the perfect way to add some sparkle to your work day.

Fluf Organic Lunch Bag

Amazon

This adorable canvas lunch bag comes in a ton of fun patterns, ensuring that office lunch time is never boring. Machine washable with a water resistant lining, it can double as a day bag.

Llamas Lunch Sack

Anthropologie

Llamas are the new unicorn, according to Pinterest, which reports that saves for pins featuring llama-adorned home decor and food are up 1,094 percent year-over-year. Get in on the trend with this insulated tote. (Available online on Nov. 17, 2018).

Pleasing Poppies Lunch Bag

Anthropologie

The pretty floral pattern on this lunch bag will make you smile every time you open it -- even at your office.

Mercier Leak Proof Bento Lunch Box

Amazon

A contemporary version of the classic bento box. It includes two stackable compartments and a set of reusable, dishwasher safe utensils.

Box Appetit Original Lunch Box

Bloomingdales

This dishwasher and microwave-safe dish is the ultimate way to store and heat up your lunch at work. It's compartmentalized to split up different foods -- including a container for dressing so nothing gets soggy -- and comes with it's own handy fork and spill-proof lid.

Lunchskins Reusable Zippered Sandwich Bag

Amazon

This dishwasher safe, reusable sandwich bag is an environmentally-friendly way to enjoy lunch without plastic wrap.