Beach-ready buys that'll get you stoked for summer

Sunny days are here and we've got your beach day packing list.

Here are must-have picks before heading to the sandy shore.

Caicos Woven Tote

Nordstrom

Stash your sandals and sunscreen in this adorable Caicos Woven Tote with a tasseled trim. Get yours at Nordstrom.

Ban.Do Rainbow Cooler Bag

Asos

Chill cocktails or lemonade in this splashy rainbow cooler. Sold on Amazon.

The Mermaid in Training Round Beach Blanket

Nordstrom

Catch rays on this fringy Mermaid in Training beach towel that'll brighten any beach bum's day. From Nordstrom.

Sequin Embroidered Straw Sun Hat

Nordstrom

Amp your SPR in style with this shimmery sequined brim that spells out, "Sun Day" from Nordstrom.

Paisley Print Pom Pom Trim Beach Pillow

Amazon

Nap ocean or poolside on a lounger that you can literally inflate with the wind around you. Sold on Amazon.

Two-pack waterproof phone cases

Amazon

Snap beach selfies while protecting your cell from sand and seawater. From Amazon.

The Altec Mini H2O Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker

Target

Blast your bops on a waterproof sound system. We like Altec's mini waterproof speaker from Target.

Ban.Do Let's Stay Here Forever Beach Sheet

Nordstrom

Lay out on this Insta-worthy cotton beach sheet because we want to stay on the sand forever, too. Sold at Nordstrom.