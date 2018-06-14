7 beauty products with pearl ingredients to make your face pop

Calling all June babies!

It's your month to celebrate, and since pearl is your birthstone, we've selected seven beauty products designed just for you -- well, really, for everyone.

Pearl is known for its brightening and firming proprieties. It's also great for evening out your skin tone and may even help protect skin cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Amy Shapiro, founder of Real Nutrition NYC in Manhattan told Vogue that pearl-infused beauty products, such as pearl powder, can also help "prevent skin discoloration."

If you need any more proof that pearl is the ingredient du jour, it can also exfoliate, treat acne and has anti-aging properties. How pearl-fect!

Here are 7 products that will give you the pearl glow:

1. I DEW CARE Disco Kitten -- Illuminating Diamond Peel-Off Mask



Memebox

If you love a peel-off mask, try Memebox's I DEW Care Disco Kitten Mask ($23), which features pearl and diamond powder. In 20 minutes, this shimmering silver mask can give dull skin a gentle shake by exfoliating, brightening the complexion along with boosting elasticity. This mask also includes Rice Bran Extract, which moisturizes the skin, along with tons of vitamins to replenish and even the skin tone.

2. Luma Beauty's Crushed Pearl Illuminating Highlighter



Luma Beauty

It's almost summer, but that doesn't mean you don't need a little help to pull off that J. Lo glow. Try Luma Beauty's Crushed Pearl Illuminating Highlighter ($26.95), which is super sheer and contains crush pearl powder to make any cheek dewy -- thanks to its castor seed oil, coconut oil and more. And don't be afraid to use this iridescent highlighter, which comes in three shades, on your collarbone, chest and shoulders.

3. Anthropologie's Keep Cool and Shine Sheet Mask



Anthropologie

Rejuvenate your sun-kissed skin with these face masks, designed to eliminate dryness and dullness, thanks to ginger root, which is full of antioxidants. The "Keep Cool and Shine Mask" ($12) also includes pearl extract and vitamin B3 that'll make any face luminous. Other masks include sea water, honeysuckle extract and licorice extract.

4. Zoya Nail Polish in Amal



Zoya

If you're looking for a little pearl love on your nails, try Zoya's nail police in Amal color. This $10 polish, which has a matte-velvet finish, includes ruby red pearl flecks.

5. Osmosis Colour's Pink Pearl Blush



Osmosis Skincare

Looking for a light mineral blush to shine this summer? Try Osmosis Colour's Pink Pearl Blush ($27), which includes green tea extract that zaps free radicals, along with moringa seed oil, which hydrates. This blush also includes vitamins C and A to give skin more firmness and elasticity.

6. TATCHA's Pearl Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment

Tatcha

You won't be afraid to have a night out on the town with this pearl-infused eye treatment. Tatcha's Pearl Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment ($48) immediately hydrates, thanks to Akoya pearl extract, while reducing the look of dark circles and fine lines. Pearl pigments also work to boost natural collagen, which reduces fine lines and wrinkles. This eye treatment also includes three Japanese anti-aging superfoods, which gives any wearer a fresh look.

7. Sunday Riley C.E.O. C + E Micro-Dissolve Cleansing Oil



Sunday Riley

Did you know that you don't need water to wash your face? Try Sunday Riley's C.E.O. C + E Micro-Dissolve Cleansing Oil ($38), which is good for oily (yes, oily!), dry and combination skin. You can use it wet or dry -- but this makeup removing oil can unclog pores and get rid of excess oil. It also includes lime pearl extract, white willow bark and vitamins C and E to give you skin a refreshed glow.

