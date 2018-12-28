The best Friday finds to treat yourself to

While Black Friday is touted as the best day of the year to find steals, post-holiday sales fly under the radar as a gold mine of great deals, with retailers looking to clear product from their shelves to make way for new collections.

The result: Your favorite stores are offering some of the deepest discounts of the year, offering savvy consumers additional reductions off regular sale prices, and continuing their policy of free shipping.

We’ve rounded up the 12 best values we could find, classics that will last well past the season’s markdowns, that you’d have loved at full price. Here, our list of exactly what to buy with those gift cards you received over the past week. Because what’s a better New Year’s Resolution than treating yourself?

These products were curated by the Hinted editorial team. Hinted is the social shopping platform that lets you create lists of what you want to buy and discover what’s new and trending. Use Hinted to keep track of anything you want to buy from anywhere online, including fashion, trips, and experiences. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

1. J.Crew Daphne Boiled Wool Topcoat

2. The Catherine Dress by Reformation

Styling hint: This dress transitions from winter to summer seamlessly. For a night out in the colder months, pair with a leather jacket, tights and heeled boots. In summertime, sweep your hair up, add a pair of statement earrings and strappy mules and you're good to go!

3. Strappy and You Know It Set by Free People

4. Hayes Street Pearl Ellery by Kate Spade

5. Topshop Leopard Print Trench Coat

6. Athleta All In Tights

7. Adidas Original I-5923 Runner Sneakers

8. Tarte Pineapple My Eye Gift Set

9. Coach iPhone X/Xs Case with Party Owl Print

10. Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

11. Amazon Echo Dot speaker with Alexa

12. Illume Good-Natured Soy Candle Gift Set