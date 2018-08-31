Labor Day is all about enjoying some well-earned time off to relax and shop the sales, of course.

From clothing retailers like H&M and ASOS, to department stores like Macy's and JCPenney, stores all across the country will be celebrating just like the rest of us, with sales on clothing, appliances and all sorts of other items you may need to jump right in to fall.

Here's a round-up of the biggest deals you'll want to know about to shop online or in stores this Labor Day weekend.

CLOTHING

H&M

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, you can shop all of H&M at 60 percent off. Don’t feel like hitting the stores? The deal applies online, too -- the perfect way to enjoy your entire Labor Day weekend without ever leaving your house.

Old Navy

With half off all jeans, dresses, T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies at Old Navy this weekend, pretty much the entire store will be on sale. Say no more. Bring it on, autumn!

PacSun

Expect plenty of surprise sales from PacSun this weekend, with a flash sale of 50 percent off women’s fall favorites on Aug. 31, $15 fall favorites deals on Sept. 1, $25 denim for men on Sept. 2 and 30 percent off men’s graphics tees on Sept. 3.

Gap

From Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, expect to find almost everything 40 percent off in stores.

ASOS

Don't have time to shop during the Labor Day weekend? ASOS will have everything 20 percent off starting at 8 a.m. on Monday and ending at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Forever 21

In case one sale wasn't enough, Forever 21 has an extra 50 percent off sale on items both in-store and online through Sept. 4.

KMART

Jeans are a fall favorite for everyone, so KMart is having a huge sale of all jeans in a variety of styles and sizes. Interested in matching your favorite pair of jeans with some cute shoes or jewelry? They’ve got you covered with BOGO $1 family footwear and select fine jewelry and watches up to 80 percent off.

Rebecca Taylor

For all your boutique clothing needs, Rebecca Taylor's summer sale is the right fit for you. Get an extra 40 percent off all sale styles with the code SUNSET18 until Sept. 3.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters' end-of-summer sale also boasts 30 to 40 percent off all sale items through Sept. 3, perfect for back-to-school season.

Rebecca Minkoff

Also lasting until Sept. 3 is Rebecca Minkoff's Labor Day sale, with everything up to 50 percent off.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Use the code LABORDAY for an extra 25 percent off all clearance items.

HOME

Anthropologie

If the extra 40 percent off clothing items isn't enticing enough, Anthropologie has thrown in an extra 40 percent off home decor items and 20 percent off all full-price furniture. Deal lasts until Sept. 3.

Macy’s

Macy's is ringing in the lowest prices of the season with 50 percent off all designer bedding, pillows, select sheets and towels. Perfect for those going off to college, moving into a new apartment, or becoming first-time homeowners!

Sears

You can also expect 50 to 60 percent off Beautyrest, Tempur-pedic and other select top-brand mattresses, with prices valid until Sept. 9.

ELECTRONICS

Best Buy

Time to air out some dirty laundry? Enjoy up to 40 percent off select appliances until Sept. 12.

Wayfair

Enjoy up to 75 percent off appliances, furniture, and anything else you may need to make your house feel like home.