Celebrity trainers share their favorite gifts for Father's Day

Still searching for the perfect gift for the father figure in your life?

Search no more. We tapped some of the country's top trainers and fitness personalities, who are also dads, to reveal the gifts they'd love to receive this Father's Day.

Start shopping below!

These products were curated by our "Good Morning America" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Chris Powell, “Extreme Weight Loss” trainer and transformation specialist and father of four

Chris's Pick: YETI Rambler One-Gallon Jug

Available at Amazon.com for $129.99.

Chris Powell

"One of my favorite gifts of all time is my Yeti one-gallon water jug. It keeps my water ice cold, even in the Arizona heat! With it, I use the 10-gulp rule: Every time I drink I take 10 gulps before putting it down. Keeps me perfectly hydrated all day!"

Joey Gonzalez, Barry's Bootcamp trainer and COO and father of two

Joey's Pick: Ancient Nutrition Keto Protein Powder

Available at Amazon.com for $49.96.

Amazon.com

"It's so important to fuel your body before and after you workout. This protein powder is unique in that it was formulated by health experts who are revolutionizing the industry with a breakthrough formula that is as simple as it is effective."

Harley Pasternak, trainer to the stars and father of two

Harley's Pick: The Harley Pasternak Power Blender by Salton

Available at Target.com for $199.99

Courtesy Harley Pasternak

"A lot of us dads are big babies, and don’t always eat our fruits and vegetables. This is the best no excuse solution to get all of your nutritious produce heading into delicious smoothie and soup recipes. It does everything the $800 blenders do for you, and more, at a fraction of the price."

Andrew Key, Barry's Bootcamp instructor and father of three

Andrew's Pick: Lululemon's Men's Surge Short

Available at Lululemon.com for $68.

@coreyjenkinsphoto

"Lululemon's Men’s Surge Short 3 are my go-to workout and lounge shorts. Short enough for heavy squats and sprints but also perfect for tanning your WHOLE leg! And, I always pair with my fave Barry's tank."

Joey Thurman, Chicago-based trainer and father of a newborn son

Joey's Pick: 6 Pack Fitness bag

Available at Amazon.com for $129.99.

Amazon.com

"Besides the most obvious feature of a six-pack (of abs, not beer) on the outside of every bag, these things are truly cool in every sense of the word. They are bags made for meal prepping. As a fitness expert I travel all over the country and use these bags to keep my food, snack and drinks cool. I mean, what’s better than having a six-pack in the front? Having one on your back too!"

Joey's Pick: Barbell Apparel

Available at Amazon.com, prices vary.

Amazon.com

"As an athletically built guy I have a hard time finding clothes that fit my long arms, wide shoulders and large hockey butt. I basically live in the gym and I love these products because they are great for the gym and out! Oh, and did I mention they make jeans that move with you too?"

Shaun T., fitness motivator and father of two

Shaun T.'s Pick: "T is For Transformation"

Available at Amazon.com for $16.99

Amazon

"T is for Transformation, unveils the 7 Transformational Superpowers to help you become more flexible and resourceful, give everything you’ve got, and, most importantly, trust and believe in your path to success."

Bonus: Gift ideas for less

Agility Ladder

Amazon

Available at Amazon.com for $9.99.

Resistance Bands

Target

Available at Target.com for $19.99.

Jump Rope

Amazon

Available at Amazon.com for $10.