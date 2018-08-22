Fall fashion trends under $50: Dark florals, menswear-inspired looks and more

Aug 22, 2018, 8:24 AM ET
PHOTO: Color Block Fuzzy Bomber JacketPlaySHEIN
This fall is all about fun faux fur, dark florals, menswear and pops of bright color, according to Cosmopolitan's editor-in-chief Michele Promaulayko.

Promaulayko styled three looks for "Good Morning America" based on the biggest trends of the season and every item is $50 or less, so you can look chic without completely breaking your budget.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Look 1: Colorful faux fur with star accessories

SHEIN Color Block Fuzzy Bomber Jacket

PHOTO: Color Block Fuzzy Bomber JacketSHEIN
Color Block Fuzzy Bomber Jacket

Price: $45
Shein.com

Stella Star Necklace in Gold

PHOTO: Stella Star Necklace in GoldDressUp
Stella Star Necklace in Gold

Price: $16
Shopdressup.com

Black Faux Leather Star Sneakers

PHOTO: Black Faux Leather Star SneakersLove Culture
Black Faux Leather Star Sneakers

Price: $15
Loveculture.com

SHEIN Colorful Faux Fur Trim Utility Jacket

PHOTO: Colorful Faux Fur Trim Utility Jacket SHEIN
Colorful Faux Fur Trim Utility Jacket

Price: $37
Shein.com

FOREVER21 Star Drop Earrings

PHOTO: Star Drop EarringsFOREVER21
Star Drop Earrings

Price: $5.90
Forever21.com

Look 2: Dark florals with pearl accessories

Carrizo Black Floral Ruched Short Sleeve Top

PHOTO: Carrizo black floral print ruched short sleeve topLulus
Carrizo black floral print ruched short sleeve top

Price: $22
Lulus.com

Studded Faux Leather Combat Boots

PHOTO: Studded Faux Leather Combat BootsFOREVER21
Studded Faux Leather Combat Boots

Price: $39.90
Forever21.com

Plum Plunge Floral Cut Out Romper

PHOTO: Plum Plunge Floral Cut Out RomperLove Culture
Plum Plunge Floral Cut Out Romper

Price: $22.48
Loveculture.com

Faux Pearl Skinny Belt

PHOTO: Faux Pearl Skinny BeltRainbow
Faux Pearl Skinny Belt

Price: $2.90
Rainbowshops.com

Look 3: Menswear prints with red accessories

Blazer Dress With Military Buttons

PHOTO: Blazer Dress With Military Buttonsboohoo
Blazer Dress With Military Buttons

Price: $15
Boohoo.com

Sandals

PHOTO: SandalsH&M
Sandals

Price: $24.99
HM.com

Checkered Pants with Buttons

PHOTO: Checkered Pants with ButtonsZara
Checkered Pants with Buttons

Price: $45.90
Zara.com

Faux Suede Mule Sandals

PHOTO: Faux Suede Mule SandalsRainbow
Faux Suede Mule Sandals

Price: $12.90
Rainbowshops.com

Split Leather Fringed Crossbody Bag

PHOTO: Split Leather Fringed Crossbody BagZara
Split Leather Fringed Crossbody Bag

Price: $49.99
Zara.com

