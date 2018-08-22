Fall fashion trends under $50: Dark florals, menswear-inspired looks and more

This fall is all about fun faux fur, dark florals, menswear and pops of bright color, according to Cosmopolitan's editor-in-chief Michele Promaulayko.

Promaulayko styled three looks for "Good Morning America" based on the biggest trends of the season and every item is $50 or less, so you can look chic without completely breaking your budget.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Look 1: Colorful faux fur with star accessories

SHEIN

Price: $45

DressUp

Price: $16

Love Culture

Price: $15

SHEIN

Price: $37

FOREVER21

Price: $5.90

Look 2: Dark florals with pearl accessories

Lulus

Price: $22

FOREVER21

Price: $39.90

Love Culture

Price: $22.48

Rainbow

Price: $2.90

Look 3: Menswear prints with red accessories

boohoo

Price: $15

H&M

Price: $24.99

Zara

Price: $45.90

Rainbow

Price: $12.90

Zara

Price: $49.99

