Fall fashion trends under $50: Dark florals, menswear-inspired looks and more

This fall is all about fun faux fur, dark florals, menswear and pops of bright color, according to Cosmopolitan's editor-in-chief Michele Promaulayko.
Promaulayko styled three looks for "Good Morning America" based on the biggest trends of the season and every item is $50 or less, so you can look chic without completely breaking your budget.
Look 1: Colorful faux fur with star accessories
SHEIN Color Block Fuzzy Bomber Jacket
Price: $45
Shein.com
Stella Star Necklace in Gold
Price: $16
Shopdressup.com
Black Faux Leather Star Sneakers
Price: $15
Loveculture.com
SHEIN Colorful Faux Fur Trim Utility Jacket
Price: $37
Shein.com
FOREVER21 Star Drop Earrings
Price: $5.90
Forever21.com
Look 2: Dark florals with pearl accessories
Carrizo Black Floral Ruched Short Sleeve Top
Price: $22
Lulus.com
Studded Faux Leather Combat Boots
Price: $39.90
Forever21.com
Plum Plunge Floral Cut Out Romper
Price: $22.48
Loveculture.com
Faux Pearl Skinny Belt
Price: $2.90
Rainbowshops.com
Look 3: Menswear prints with red accessories
Blazer Dress With Military Buttons
Price: $15
Boohoo.com
Sandals
Price: $24.99
HM.com
Checkered Pants with Buttons
Price: $45.90
Zara.com
Faux Suede Mule Sandals
Price: $12.90
Rainbowshops.com
Split Leather Fringed Crossbody Bag
Price: $49.99
Zara.com