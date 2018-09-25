Disney princess cookware will bring fairytale dreams right to your kitchen

Sep 25, 2018, 2:38 PM ET
Bring magic to your kitchen with Disney-themed baking tools including a new mixing bowl kit featuring our beloved princesses.

Here are products we love that are part of the growing Disney Eats collection.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Lumière Serving Plate
Price: $39.95

Belle Village Dress Apron for Adults
Price: $29.95

Beauty and the Beast Silicone Bread Pan
Price: $16.95

Disney Princess Mixing Bowl and Whisk Set
Price: $29.95

Be sure to bake some Mickey and Minnie cookies to tie in the overall Disney theme.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse 3D Cookie Cutter Set
Price: $14.95

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.
