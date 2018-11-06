5 dresses, 2 ways: How to take your look from day to night

Fall’s most revolutionary trend: Comfortable shoes on the runways and in real life. Now, you can step out in the dressiest of dresses wearing slides, sneakers and even high-glam hiking boots (the fashion editor’s favorite). But with the holidays around the corner, it’s also time to break out your party shoes. That’s why we’ve paired the best dresses of the season with day-to-night options so you can walk-the-walk, whatever the occasion.
These products were curated by the Hinted editorial team. Hinted is the social shopping platform that lets you create lists of what you want to buy, and discover what’s new and trending. Use Hinted to keep track of anything you want to buy from anywhere online, including fashion, trips, and experiences. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.
1. The Sheer & Tiered Dress
The soft, fluttering dresses trend feels so effortless that you’ll want to wear them to work and all your parties. We love this version for it’s lighter-than-air pleats and unexpected color.
Style Hint: Tone down the swoon-factor of this dress with a sophisticated hiking boot and burgundy tights to create a streamlined look. At night, go full-on glam with bare legs and sexier studded heels.
Chelsea 29, Pleat Detail Midi Dress
Price: $149
nordstrom.com
Coach, Urban Hiker Genuine Shearling-Lined-Bootie
Price: $294.95
nordstrom.com
VOCOSI, Women's Slingbacks Strappy Sandals Dress
Price: $44.99-$49.99
amazon.com
2. The Minimalist to the Max Dress
Can a dress save you a half-hour or more? It can when it’s so versatile all you need is a change of shoes to go from Saturday errands to your Saturday night soiree.
Style Hint: This forgiving ribbed dress makes you feel like you can get all your holiday shopping done in a flash, especially when you pair it with comfy pastel kicks. Come sundown, upgrade to embellished heels, shimmering makeup and you’re RSVP-ready.
Mango, Ribbed Midi Dress
Price: $69.99
mango.com
Adidas, Swift Run Sneaker
Price: $69.98-$90
nordstrom.com
Steve Madden, Fefe Feather Sandal
Price: $129.95
nordstrom.com
3. The Romantic Holiday Dress
Crushed velvet + the holidays = Party goals!
Style Hint: For those days when you have festive occasions all day and all night. Sport high-shine combat boots to walk from gathering to gathering, then slip into patent sandals when it’s time to hang out under the mistletoe.
Topshop, Velvet Midi Dress
Price: $75
nordstrom.com
Dr Martens, ‘1460’ Boot
Price: $124.95
nordstrom.com
Sam Edelman, Ariella Ankle Strap Sandal
Price: $99
nordstrom.com
4. The Statement Floral Dress
Escape the winter blues in bold florals and bright white shoes.
Style Hint: Channel the 80s by embracing the working woman’s uniform on your commute and at the office. Your feet will be blissed out from 9-to-5. Come happy hour, step out in fall’s must-have go-go boots to transform and polish your look.
Free People, Tough Love Maxi Shirtdress
Price: $148
nordstrom.com
Sam Edelman, Kinzey Pointy Toe Bootie
Price: $139.95-$159.95
nordstrom.com
Nike, M2K Tekno Sneaker
Price: $100
nordstrom.com
5. The Dazzling Jewel-Toned Dress
Two of fall’s best trends add up to your most sophisticated look.
Style Hint: What we love about these two options is that each one can hold its own for day or night. The sneaker’s graphic design is worthy of holiday celebrations, while the ankle strap pumps are the most stable of heels. Change it up: Wear the pumps to work and dance all night in the sneakers.
Topshop, Cutabout Mini-Dress
Price: $34.99-$68
nordstrom.com
Sarto by Franco, Santi 2 Genuine Calf Hair Pump
Price: $139.95
nordstrom.com
Diane Von Furstenberg, Tess Lace Up Sneaker
Price: $228
nordstrom.com