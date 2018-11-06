5 dresses, 2 ways: How to take your look from day to night

Fall’s most revolutionary trend: Comfortable shoes on the runways and in real life. Now, you can step out in the dressiest of dresses wearing slides, sneakers and even high-glam hiking boots (the fashion editor’s favorite). But with the holidays around the corner, it’s also time to break out your party shoes. That’s why we’ve paired the best dresses of the season with day-to-night options so you can walk-the-walk, whatever the occasion.

1. The Sheer & Tiered Dress

The soft, fluttering dresses trend feels so effortless that you’ll want to wear them to work and all your parties. We love this version for it’s lighter-than-air pleats and unexpected color.

Style Hint: Tone down the swoon-factor of this dress with a sophisticated hiking boot and burgundy tights to create a streamlined look. At night, go full-on glam with bare legs and sexier studded heels.



Chelsea 29, Pleat Detail Midi Dress

Price: $149

Coach, Urban Hiker Genuine Shearling-Lined-Bootie

Price: $294.95

VOCOSI, Women's Slingbacks Strappy Sandals Dress

Price: $44.99-$49.99

2. The Minimalist to the Max Dress

Can a dress save you a half-hour or more? It can when it’s so versatile all you need is a change of shoes to go from Saturday errands to your Saturday night soiree.

Style Hint: This forgiving ribbed dress makes you feel like you can get all your holiday shopping done in a flash, especially when you pair it with comfy pastel kicks. Come sundown, upgrade to embellished heels, shimmering makeup and you’re RSVP-ready.



Mango, Ribbed Midi Dress

Price: $69.99

Adidas, Swift Run Sneaker

Price: $69.98-$90

Steve Madden, Fefe Feather Sandal

Price: $129.95

3. The Romantic Holiday Dress

Crushed velvet + the holidays = Party goals!

Style Hint: For those days when you have festive occasions all day and all night. Sport high-shine combat boots to walk from gathering to gathering, then slip into patent sandals when it’s time to hang out under the mistletoe.



Topshop, Velvet Midi Dress

Price: $75

Dr Martens, ‘1460’ Boot

Price: $124.95

Sam Edelman, Ariella Ankle Strap Sandal

Price: $99

4. The Statement Floral Dress

Escape the winter blues in bold florals and bright white shoes.

Style Hint: Channel the 80s by embracing the working woman’s uniform on your commute and at the office. Your feet will be blissed out from 9-to-5. Come happy hour, step out in fall’s must-have go-go boots to transform and polish your look.



Free People, Tough Love Maxi Shirtdress

Price: $148

Sam Edelman, Kinzey Pointy Toe Bootie

Price: $139.95-$159.95

Nike, M2K Tekno Sneaker

Price: $100

5. The Dazzling Jewel-Toned Dress

Two of fall’s best trends add up to your most sophisticated look.

Style Hint: What we love about these two options is that each one can hold its own for day or night. The sneaker’s graphic design is worthy of holiday celebrations, while the ankle strap pumps are the most stable of heels. Change it up: Wear the pumps to work and dance all night in the sneakers.



Topshop, Cutabout Mini-Dress

Price: $34.99-$68

Sarto by Franco, Santi 2 Genuine Calf Hair Pump

Price: $139.95

Diane Von Furstenberg, Tess Lace Up Sneaker

Price: $228

