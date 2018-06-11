7 fabulous Father's Day gifts for dear old dad

Father's Day is fast approaching and though it's pretty likely dad is telling you he "doesn't need anything," he'll still appreciate a gift from you.

Instead of arriving empty-handed at the barbecue on Sunday, take a look at this list, curated by "Good Morning America," to find a gift for the dad who would give you the shirt off his back.

These products were curated by our "GMA" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by their website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Tom and Teddy swim trunks

nordstrom.com

For the dad whom you can always count on to go in the pool with the kids, new swim trunks are the perfect gift for summer this Father's Day. Tom and Teddy's fun, colorful patterns are sure to brighten up any pool party. Bonus: The suits also come in children's sizes, perfect for the son who wants to match his dad.

M&S Collection Canvas Slip-on Pump Shoes

wayfair.com

Dads are always on the run, so how about a new pair of sneakers? These stylish M&S canvas shoes by Marks and Spencer come in several colors. The best part? They slip right on, important for a dad on the go.

Outdoor fire pit

wayfair.com

Ahh, those summer nights. Dress up Dad's outdoor space and give him a place to relax on those warm summer evenings with this vintage copper wood burning fire pit available at Wayfair.

Baxter of California's Clay and More Kit

dermstore.com

Step up dad's self-care routine from a bar of soap to a simple skin product line from Dermstore. Baxter of California's Clay and More Kit comes with four products: a travel-size shampoo, conditioner, pomade and facial wash.

Shades

warbyparker.com

If dad's been wearing the same drugstore sunglasses for too long now, time to get him a new pair of shades. Warby Parker has many choices -- with and without prescriptions -- but we like the Percey sunglasses in crystal with the vintage blue lenses.

Home Chef

homechef.com

Dad does it all, including the cooking. To give dad a break from the food shopping and prep, gift him Home Chef. The meal delivery service allows members to choose their meals and then ships recipe cards and fresh, pre-portioned ingredients, delivered directly to dad.

Tie set

nordstromrack.com

No Father's Day gift guide would be complete without the timeless, go-to gift of a tie. This one from Ben Sherman, available from Nordstrom Rack, also comes with a pocket square and lapel stick pin to up his game the next time he dresses up.