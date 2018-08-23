Must-have fall fashion finds for all body types

Finding on-trend clothing and accessories that flatter unique body shapes doesn't have to be a struggle.

It can easily be accomplished if you keep in mind a few simple tips while shopping, according to Adam Glassman, creative director of O Magazine.

Glassman styled three looks for women who told "Good Morning America" they struggle sometimes finding clothes that flatter their figure.

When shopping for a curvier figure this fall, Glassman recommends looking for diagonal stripes, open-shouldered blouses and high-waisted trousers that are both on-trend for fall and universally flattering.

Here are his top picks for fall fashion pieces that are sure to accentuate any body shape.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Look 1: Cold Shoulder Blouse

Look 2: Suede Jacket

Look 3: Tanya Taylor Floral Dress

