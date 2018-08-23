Must-have fall fashion finds for all body types

Aug 23, 2018, 8:12 AM ET
PHOTO: Tanya Taylor, Floral Dress11 Honoré
Tanya Taylor, Floral Dress

Finding on-trend clothing and accessories that flatter unique body shapes doesn't have to be a struggle.

It can easily be accomplished if you keep in mind a few simple tips while shopping, according to Adam Glassman, creative director of O Magazine.

Glassman styled three looks for women who told "Good Morning America" they struggle sometimes finding clothes that flatter their figure.

When shopping for a curvier figure this fall, Glassman recommends looking for diagonal stripes, open-shouldered blouses and high-waisted trousers that are both on-trend for fall and universally flattering.

Here are his top picks for fall fashion pieces that are sure to accentuate any body shape.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Look 1: Cold Shoulder Blouse

Price: $59.95

PHOTO: Lane Bryant, Cold Shoulder BlouseLane Bryant
Lane Bryant, Cold Shoulder Blouse

[SHOP NOW]

High-waisted, belted denim trouser

Price: $89.90

PHOTO: Eloquii, High waist, Belted Denim TrouserEloquii
Eloquii, High waist, Belted Denim Trouser

eloquii.com

[SHOP NOW]

Pink suede high-heeled mules

Price: $250

PHOTO: True Gault, Pink Suede High Heeled MulesTrue Gault
True Gault, Pink Suede High Heeled Mules

truegault.com

[SHOP NOW]

Look 2: Suede Jacket

Price: $299

PHOTO: All 67, Suede JacketAll 67
All 67, Suede Jacket

All67.com

[SHOP NOW]

Striped Skirt

Price: $49

PHOTO: BP, Striped Skirt, Exclusive to NordstromNordstrom
BP, Striped Skirt, Exclusive to Nordstrom

Nordstrom.com

[SHOP NOW]

Naturalizer Kinsley Heel, Copper Leather

Price: $89

PHOTO: Tatyana: Naturalizer Kinsley Heel, Copper Leather for $89.Naturalizer.com
Tatyana: Naturalizer Kinsley Heel, Copper Leather for $89.

Naturalizer.com

[SHOP NOW]

a.n.a Top

Price: $27

PHOTO: a.n.a Top, Exclusive to JC PenneyJC Penney
a.n.a Top, Exclusive to JC Penney

JCPenney.com

[SHOP NOW]

Look 3: Tanya Taylor Floral Dress

Price: $475

PHOTO: Tanya Taylor, Floral Dress11 Honoré
Tanya Taylor, Floral Dress

11honore.com

[SHOP NOW]

Naturalizer Kinsley Heel, Baha Blue Suede

Price: $89

PHOTO: Freia: Naturalizer Kinsley Heel, Baha Blue Suede for $89.Naturalizer.com
Freia: Naturalizer Kinsley Heel, Baha Blue Suede for $89.

Naturalizer.com

Comments