7 fall pieces to help you travel in style

Holiday travel can get messy with bad weather, delays and endless traffic, so it's natural to want to wear clothes that are easy, uncomplicated and comfortable. But dressing for the plane doesn't have to mean wearing your yoga pants.

The good news is that this fall, some of the most fashion-forward trends also happen to be some of the most comfortable. So before you reach for your Lululemons, check out this list for ways to upgrade your travel uniform.

These products were curated by the Hinted editorial team. Hinted is the social shopping platform that lets you create lists of what you want to buy, and discover what's new and trending. Use Hinted to keep track of anything you want to buy from anywhere online, including fashion, trips and experiences. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

1. A Reversible Teddy Coat

Anthropologie, Snowdrift Coat

Price: $228

anthropologie.com

No matter the forecast, we predict you’ll be chic and cozy in this ultra-soft coat.

Style Hint: Some say you should only travel in dark-colored clothes in case you accidentally spill... we say fearlessly hit the road in a bright white coat that’s also reversible.



Anthropologie

2. Velvet Joggers

Boden, Bethan Velvet Joggers

Price: $73.50-$98

bodenusa.com

Travel dreams really do come true in luxe velvet joggers.

Style Hint: We love these because they are as comfy as sweats for a long plane or car ride, and they look just as great with sneakers as they do heels. Once you arrive, these can easily be dressed up with your dancing shoes for most of your holiday parties.



Boden

3. The Flattering Knit Dress

Anthropologie, Winter Shimmer Dress

Price: $128

anthropologie.com

Swap out your leggings and sweats for a first-class sweater dress that can stand up to busy holiday travel days.

Style Hint: Pair it with sneakers to catch that plane. Once you’ve landed, dress it up with booties and a wide belt for day or night.



Anthropologie

4. A Stylized Cardigan

Halogen, Long Blouson Sleeve Cardigan

Price: $57.90

nordstrom.com

Travel cozily in a cardigan that’s as versatile as it is chic with a three-quarter length and blouson sleeves.

Style Hint: Wear this piece with tees and jeans while you’re en route, then turn it into a statement coat by cinching it with an embellished belt during your stay.



Nordstrom

5. The Forgiving Jumpsuit

Mango, Bow Long Jumpsuit

Price: $79.99

mango.com

This jumpsuit is TSA approved ... as in Tall, Sleek, and Amazing!

Style Hint: Go ahead and treat it like your favorite pair of pajamas by pairing it with slipper-like slides or loafers; and when you touch down, take things up a notch by breaking out your favorite go-go boots.



Mango

6. The Blanket Scarf

Mango, Leopard Scarf

Price: $49.99

mango.com

The one thing fashion editors always travel with: A luxe oversized scarf.

Style Hint: If you love the leopard trend but don’t want to commit to a full-on spotted coat, this sumptuous wrap is the perfect solution to add flair to your getaway. It’s like a cozy blanket, but chic.



Mango

7. The Shearling Tote

Sole Society, Drury Faux Shearling Reversible Tote

Price: $84.95

nordstrom.com

Even your stuff can feel all snuggly in this tote.

Style Hint: This tote has a secret: It reverses to a shimmering metallic side, which means you can carry it all the way through winter and well into spring.

