7 fall trends to try and what to buy right now

Get ready for a new season of stand-out trends. Shop for each trend now, to wear in their lighter, summer versions, and upgrade the look later when cool weather hits. Here are the pieces you’ll love now, and live in all fall.

TREND #1 Plaid

Plaid is a power player that adds a touch of charm and wit to everything from babydoll dresses to structured suits.



Urban Outfitters, Emma Plaid Mini Dress

Price: $59

urbanoutfitters.com



Wear this polished sundress with sneakers to keep the vibe more casual than corporate.

Urban Outfitters Casey Kick Flare Pant

Price: $39

urbanoutfitters.com



If you love plaid, but aren't ready to commit to the pattern in a fall coat, opt for a pair of statement-making pants instead. They are just as edgy and give you more freedom and flexibility to play with separates.

TREND #2 The Ring Bucket Bag

Long live the bucket bag! This shape is not going away anytime soon, but this season's must-have bags are upgraded with ringed hardware.



Shein, Straw Bucket Bag With Ring Handle

Price: $13

shein.com



In the height of summer, anything goes when it comes to purses. If you're on a summer party or wedding circuit, tuck in the straps and let this double as an evening bag.

Rebecca Minkoff Ring Bucket

Price: $205.99

zappos.com



Stand out in a sea of black bags by picking one in a softer, more sophisticated taupe-it looks elegant and, like black, it can be worn with everything.

TREND #3 Electric Brights

See and be seen in eye-catching shades that are made to brighten your mood and your social posts.



Topshop, Moto Cropped Denim Jacket

Price: $47.99

nordstrom.com



A jacket this bright does all your styling for you. You don't need more than a simple tee or this cute $23.99 camisole

Topshop, Bonded Double Breasted Jacket

Price: $68

nordstrom.com



Depending on where you work, some shades in the electric-hued trend may be too loud, with the exception of this green. And when it's done in a double-breasted silhouette it's #girlboss.

TREND #4 Leopard

The reason leopard will never go out of of style is because it's a trend that has nine lives: You can wear it as a statement to stand out, or as neutral to blend in. Wear it to feel wild or wear for a touch of elegance; the possibilities are endless.

Adidas Originals Superstar Leopard Sneaker

Price: $90

urbanoutfitters.com



Be one step ahead of the trend in these sneakers. Of course, they go with shorts, but we'd love seeing them with slouchy linen pants and maxi dresses.

Bardot, Faux Fur Coat

Price: $169

revolve.com



If you're itching to don a leopard coat, don't resist. It has the versatility of a trench, plus its own fierce charm. Throw it on over a graphic tee and jeans on the weekends, and add a chic turtleneck (we love one in red) and sleek pants for work.

TREND #5 Prairie Chic

It's a new frontier of sweet blouses with delicate details, prairie skirts and stone-washed denim that feels fresh off the farm.

For Love & Lemons, Dakota Lace Blouse

Price: $128

shopbop.com



It's the delicate lace of this blouse that makes it a must-have, but don't let its sheerness put you off. Slip a nude cami underneath. One we like is Halogen's Seamless Two-Way Camisole which costs $29

HINGE, Peplum Denim Jacket

Price: $53.40

nordstrom.com



While it may be hard to justify buying yet another denim jacket, the peplum waist sets this one apart. For the "prairie chic" look, wear it with floral dresses and booties.

TREND #6 Chunky Soled Combat Boots

Kickstart your style with the latest version of chic, chunky-soled combat boots that are as comfy as they are tough. These go anywhere you do, and can add a little edge to skirts or jeans.

Kendall + Kylie, Epic Boot

Price: $155

revolve.com



A stiletto it's not, but you should treat it as one: Wear it with your most form-fitting and feminine dresses.

Sam Edelman, Browan Velvet Lace Up Boot

Price:$79.97

nordstrom.com



Luxe velvet tames the toughness out of this punk-inspired boot-meaning it's office-friendly and is versatile enough to be worn with two of fall's must haves: Plaid trousers and prairie blouses. For a similar look, try the Coach Lucy Platform Bootie

Trend #7 Bold Stripes

One part preppy, one part retro, oversized and graphic stripes have a sporty new edge.



FILA + UO Sylvia Striped Rugby Dress

Price: $65

urbanoutfitters.com



Summer's best color combination arrives in a classic rugby dress. Of course, you can wear it with sneakers and slides, but why not try white combat boots instead?

Boden, Cassandra Sweater

Price: $110

bodenusa.com



Unexpected stripes make this sporty and sophisticated. Follow the line and wear it with fall's super dark denim for a streamlined look.