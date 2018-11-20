Fashion deals to score before Black Friday

Check out our full Black Friday shopping guide with the biggest sales you don't want to miss, and editors' picks that will help you save time and money.

Looking to take advantage of Black Friday sales before the big day? There are already major markdowns from several retailers, and we've found some of the best sales.

From GAP to H&M, check out some of our favorite pieces:

Gap

Use code 'BLKFRIDAY' for 50% off!

Old Navy

Forty percent off your entire purchase is added at checkout.

H&M

The retailer has several pre-Black Friday deals, including 20 percent off $75, 20 percent off 'Winter Faves' and free shipping with code 3231.

Shopbop

The retailer is offering up to 25 percent off full-price items and up to 75 percent off sale items.