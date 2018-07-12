Here's our favorite items from Nordstrom's anniversary sale

Get your credit cards ready -- the Nordstrom sale is here.

"Good Morning America" got a sneak peak of what's up for grabs and well, you're going to have a hard time choosing.

Here's our favorite picks:

Vince's Alora Mule

Looking for the perfect shoe to transition from summer to fall? Try Vince's Alora Mule. It comes in two colors -- nude and black -- and boasts a chunky heel. So it's perfect for running around the office or the city.

STS Blue Emma Ripped Fray Hem Skinny Jeans

These casual, black skinny jeans from STS Blue will become your fall go-to when paired with booties and a cozy top. The dark color is neutral enough to take you right up to the first snow, but the frayed knees are enough to keep these interesting.

Tory Burch's Benton Ballet Flat

This Tory Burch flat has sort of become a staple in any busy woman's closet. If you're looking for an upgraded shoe to complete any look, try this ballet flat, which comes in three colors -- tan, blue and black.

RAG & BONE Romi Chelsea Bootie

Oh! Here are the booties you need to go with those jeans above. They're Rag & Bone and feature a stacked block heel and the brand's signature studs.

The Mini Miracles Collection

If you've ignored your skin care routine all summer long, it's time to get serious about your face. Because, it's your face. La Mer is pricey, but this Mini Miracles bundle will give your skin a taste of the good life without breaking the bank.

BP. Twist Front Sweater

The color makes you think summer, the texture makes you think fall. What's more perfect for those in-between September and October days than this Twist Front Sweater from BP? It also comes in white if you're feeling more neutral.

UGG Keelan Glitter Genuine Shearling Boot

Pink. Glitter. Shearling. Boots. For a baby. That is all.

Steve Madden Trace Studded Mule

These studly slip-ons are perfect for office to going out. We love them in mustard suede, but they do come in basic black, plus three more stylish shades.

Leith Sleek Knit Midi Dress

Dress this midi up with stilettos or down with sneaks. It's tank-style, so don't forget your trench or cardigan on those breezy autumn days.

Astr the Label Button Front Midi Dress

Drape a leather over this romantic, green ivory floral and pair with cute booties for the perfect combo of edgy and pretty.

Beachwaver's Professional Rotating Curling Iron

If you can't let go of summer, try picking up Beachwaver's rotating curling iron which makes curling your hair into beach waves super easy. This iron, created by celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa, is a little over an inch thick; perfect to look like you just came from the beach or the hair salon.

