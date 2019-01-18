Friday Finds! Snow day styles for under $100

Are you ready for this weather?

We heard the forecast too, and we are stocking up for what may be coming our way. That means the right outerwear and accessories to get outside and play in the winter wonderland.

Even if it’s going to be a messy, wet and cold weekend, you can look cute, cozy and enjoy it! Sledding? Skating? Cross-country skiing? Walking in the park? Say yes to all of it. Or maybe you just need an extra layer to throw on to run to the mailbox? We’ve got you covered!

Plus everything on this list is less than $100!

1. Kenneth Cole NY Coat, faux Fur trimmed hood

2. Karnik Snovalley Snow Boot with Thinsulate Liner

3. Heavy Checked Scarf, Topshop

4. Copenhagen Cable-knit Sweater

5. Snowball Faux Fur Trapper Hat, UO

6. Aerosole Paparazzi Boots

7. Faux Fur Scarf, Halogen

8. Belmont Mock neck Sweater, Madewell

9. Fold-over Collar Puffer Coat, Express

10. Mina Mittens from Northface

11. Treasure and Bond Turtleneck

12. Classic Pom Pom Beanie, Sole Society

13. Houndstooth Faux Leather Touchscreen Gloves, Topshop

14. Cascade Cashmere Beanie, Free People

15. Brooklyn Brunch Sunglasses, Free People

16. Journey Pants by The Ragged Priest