Gabrielle Union’s latest New York & Company collection has everything you need to go from day to night or weekday to weekend!

The star says she wanted to create a line her own family can wear and afford, and that’s how the collection was born.

Most pieces in her collection are under $100, with the exception of outerwear, and come in petite and tall as well as plus sizes. Union described her line as “fun, flirty, functional and fly.” Above all, she strove to make the clothes comfortable and affordable. "You can’t take over the world in clothes that are going to be uncomfortable, put you and keep you in debt. I don’t find clothes like that empowering," said Union, adding that she tries to design "for real women who want to be fabulous and on trend and on budget."

Union teamed up with Raven Goodwin, Ajiona Alexus, Essence Atkins and Valarie Pettiford to promote the line and to continue her #AllTogetherNow message, bringing diverse women of all ages and body types together to feel empowered.

"I wanted to create this campaign that celebrates all women coming together and showing our power, showing our might," Union said. "We see movies like 'Black Panther' and 'Girls Trip' and 'Night School' and we think we’re celebrating diversity but there’s working actors in this town and specifically working actors of color who’ve been working for decades who haven’t gotten that spotlight."

Union’s latest collection includes a lot of denim with two types of jeans, a duster, a palazzo, a crop jacket, a chambray blouse and a denim jumpsuit, which Union said is her 'favorite piece." "I am obsessed with it. I literally wore it in one day to a beachside barbecue and then I wore it out to a fancy dinner with my husband that night. I just changed shoes!" Union said laughing.

For Union, it was important that all of her NY & Co. clothes were inclusive in sizing. "Designer clothes that only fit a small segment of the population…is cruel," she said. "I wanted my own family in Omaha, Nebraska to not only have access and afford it, but be able to wear the clothes."

She said nothing in any of her New York & Company collections comes to fruition "without me loving it first and foremost."

The collection launched today but more styles will be available each day this week.

So get ready for fall with some of these stylish finds and shop the looks below!

These products were curated by the GMA editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.



Black overalls

Price: $99.95

nyandcompany.com

New York & Company



Faux leather dress

Price: $89.95

nyandcompany.com

New York & Company



Shirred sheath dress

Price: $89.95

nyandcompany.com

New York & Company



Colorblock sweater skirt

Price: $69.95

nyandcompany.com

New York & Company



Maroon v-neck sweater dress

Price: $89.95

nyandcompany.com

New York & Company



Houndstooth wool-blend coat

Price: $249.95

nyandcompany.com

New York & Company



Pleated sheath dress

Price: $89.95

nyandcompany.com

New York & Company



Stripe mock-neck sweater and black corset palazzo pants

Price: $59.95 for the sweater and $79.95 for the pants

Shop the sweater

Shop the pants

New York & Company



Mock-neck blouse and palazzo pant

Price: $54.95 for the blouse and $74.94 for the pants

Shop the blouse

Shop the pants

New York & Company



Metallic off-the-shoulder sweater and pencil skirt set

Price: $64.95 for the blouse and $69.95 for the skirt

Shop the sweater

Shop the skirt

New York & Company



Burgundy keyhole blouse

Price: $59.95

nyandcompany.com

New York & Company

For more from the Gabrielle Union New York & Company collection, go to nyandcompany.com.

New York & Company

Olivia Smith contributed to this report.