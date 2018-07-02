7 genius baby gadgets that are literally life hacks for any parent

Life is hectic between feedings and diaper duty, which is why we are thankful for gear that lends an extra hand.

Here are life-changing baby gadgets that we can't live without.

These products were curated by our "Good Morning America" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

The ciao! baby Portable High Chair

buybuy Baby

The ciao! baby Portable High Chair can travel with you to the park, grandma's house or right to the backyard. Sold at buybuy Baby.

The Gyro bowl

Amazon

The 360-degree rotating Gyro bowl is an anti-spill solution to your child's messy mealtime. Available on Amazon.com.

The Podee hands free baby bottle

buybuy Baby

This is not a drill. The Podee is a hand-free bottle with a straw attachment that allows youngsters who can't hold a bottle just yet drink their milk without mom or dad's help. Sold at Target.com.

The Boon SQUIRT spoon

buybuy Baby

Feed baby on-the go with the Boon SQUIRT Spoon. The easy-to-squeeze bulb allows for mess-free feedings. Great for travel. Grab one from buybuy Baby.

The BabyBjorn Soft Bib

buybuy Baby

The BabyBjorn Soft Bib quickly wipes clean. The size adjustment beads allows it to grow with your little one. Get one at buybuy Baby.

The Boon Pulp 2-pack Silicone Feeders

Nordstrom

These durable silicone feeders make it a breeze for baby to try fruits and veggies with its unique design and easy-to-grab handle. Buy on Nordstrom.com.

The BabyBum Diaper Cream Brush

Amazon

Diaper cream hands no more! Spread butt paste on your baby's bottom using the spatula-like BabyBum Diaper Cream Brush. Purchase on Amazon.com.