'GMA Day' Deals and Steals on gifts for kids and adults on your list

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on fun gifts for everyone on your list this year -- from luxury skincare products to delicious tins of Christmas cookies.

The deals start at just $4 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

GMA Photo Treatment by ABC News

Plus, get an exclusive Daily Deal online daily from Tory! Through Dec. 13, you can find a new deal here every day, Monday to Thursday. So, bookmark this page and check back!

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these website addresses, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. The Shopify-powered web stores in the links are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC may receive promotional and financial consideration.

HoodiePillow: Travel Pillows, Pillowcases & Towels

Original: $25 to $35

GMA Deal: $12.50 to $17.50

50% savings

Valid: 12/4/18

gma-hoodiepillow.com



HoodiePillow

For long car rides, airline travel or simply when you want some shut-eye, HoodiePillow provides comfort and privacy. This assortment of travel pillows and pillowcases for both kids and adults feature an oversized hood so you can block out light and nap on-the-go. Hooded beach towels are also available. Shipping is $5.95 or free with the purchase of 3 or more units.

rockflowerpaper: Blu Bags, Travel Cubes & Blu Bottles

Original: $28 to $55

GMA Deal: $14 to $27.50

50% savings

Valid: 12/4/18

gma-rockflowerpaper.com



rockflowerpaper

Strong, fun and reusable, rockflowerpaper’s Blu Bags are lightweight, all-purpose bag sets that can be rolled up for easy storage when not in use – store in your desk, car, luggage or handbag. Each bag features a different pattern, holds up to 50 lbs and is machine washable. Travel Cube Sets and Blu Bottles are also available. Limit 5 units per order. Shipping is $4.50 or free for orders over $55.

Armpocket: Armbands

Original: $25 to $50

GMA Deal: $10 to $25

50% savings

Valid: 12/4/18

gma-armpocket.com



Armpocket

Go hands-free while on-the-go. Armpocket is the lightweight carry solution for your smartphone and other essentials. Each armband provides protection for your device – from to to mud to snow. Wear it on your arm, hand or bike. The strategically placed audio ports allow you to still have the option of listening to your music. Over 15 options, ranging from thin to zippered styles. Limit 4 units per order. Shipping is $2.95 or free for orders over $24.

4id: LED Lights

Original: $8 to $15

GMA Deal: $4 to $7.50

50% savings

Valid: 12/4/18

gma-4id.com



4id

Be safe and be seen in the dark. Whether you’re running for exercise or walking the dog, 4id is for everyone outdoors. Comfortable, lightweight and easy to use, this assortment of LED lights includes shoe spurs, armbands, shoelaces, zipper pulls, dog leashes and collars. Shipping is $3.99 or free for orders over $39.

dr. brandt skincare: Skincare

Original: $29 to $152

GMA Deal: $14.50 to $76 + FREE SHIPPING

50%-65% savings

Valid: 12/4/18

gma-drbrandtskincare.com

dr. brandt skincare

As seen in major beauty retailers, dr. brandt is a premium skincare line developed by a panel of skincare experts to help defy and prevent the signs of aging. This large selection targets a variety of skincare needs including brightening eye area, smoothing the skin and softening the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Kits, packaged and ready for gifting, are also available. Free shipping!

Cheryl’s Cookies: Gift Sets

Original: $25 to $60

GMA Deal: $12.50 to $30

50% savings

Valid: 12/4/18

gma-cheryls.com



Cheryls Cookies

Give the gift of sweet! Cheryl’s Cookies’ gift sets feature delicious individually wrapped cookies that are packaged in festive gift boxes and tins. In business since 1981, Cheryl’s Cookies selects the finest ingredients for its baked goods – from sweet cream butter to decadent chocolate. Ten sets including a variety of cookies ranging from buttercream frosted to old fashioned sugar cookies. Shipping starts at $6.99.

Find all of Tory's “Deals and Steals” every Thursday on our special “Deals” website, GMADeals.com.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: Anyone who needs assistance with a deal can email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.