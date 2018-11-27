'GMA Day' Deals and Steals on hot holiday gifts -- all with free shipping

With the holidays just around the corner, Tory Johnson is sharing some must-have gifts for everyone in your family, four-legged friends included.

The deals start at just $9 and are all at least 50 percent off. Plus, all of the curated deals below come with free shipping.

Pandaloon: Walking Pet Costumes

As seen on ABC’s "Shark Tank," Pandaloon’s pet costumes will have everyone doing a double take. This woman-owned business takes great care in the design, fit and engineering of costumes for these beloved pets. Each full length costume is adjustable and is made with super soft plush fabric to maximize your pet’s comfort. Choose from a panda, bunny, lion, teddy bear, unicorn or polar bear - each designed for small dogs. Refer to sizing chart for proper fit. Free shipping.

SpaLife: Face Mask Bundles

Fun, easy-to-use and affordable, SpaLife brings the spa experience to the comfort of home. Formulated with natural extracts and skin-loving ingredients to pamper and rejuvenate, this assortment of face masks is designed to target specific needs such as nourish, brighten or soothe. These 8-pack bundles feature aromatic holiday scents and are great stocking stuffers. Free shipping.

Deborah Lippmann: Nail Lacquers & Treatments

Deborah Lippmann is the go-to manicurist for celebrities and her highly pigmented nail polishes are regularly featured in top fashion magazines. This assortment features long-wearing shades in the Gel Lab Pro polish series, a healthy alternative to gel polish—no UV lamps, tools or nail damage. Fun sets are perfect for gifting. Free shipping.

Sterling Forever: Assorted Jewelry

Sterling Forever’s quality jewelry is designed to shine, sparkle and last. Inspired by celebrity favorites and jewelry designers, this mix of easy-to-wear pieces can be accessorized for day or night. There are four categories: necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings. Gold plated brass, sterling silver and resin options are available. Free shipping.

VIM & VIGR: Compression Legwear

VIM & VIGR’s compression legwear is designed to support your legs all day, no matter your activity. By using integrally-knit graduated compression, VIM & VIGR’s socks apply therapeutic pressure that starts at the ankle and gradually eases above. By squeezing the leg from the bottom up, this legwear helps increase circulation in your legs. This assortment for men and women offers mild-moderate compression that’s appropriate for daily wear. Great gift for any traveller or people on their feet all day. Free shipping.

YUMMIE: Everyday Shaping Essentials

Yummie believes that all women can be confident, comfortable and sexy all at once. Focusing on everyday shapewear, Yummie’s products hug you instead of squeezing you like traditional shapewear. The firming and shaping features provide all day control. Choose from skirt slips, thigh shapers, leggings, bras, tanks and shorts. Sizes range from XS to 3X. Free shipping.