'GMA Day' Deals and Steals on must-have products to treat yourself in style

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on must-have products to pamper yourself with this fall, from faux fur neckerchiefs to fluffy robes, eye masks and slippers.

The deals start at just $4 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

ABC News

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these website addresses, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. The Shopify-powered web stores in the links are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC may receive promotional and financial consideration.

Los Angeles Trading Co.: Robes, Pouches, Eye Masks and Slippers

Original: $15 to $95

GMA Deal: $7 to $45

52-53 percent savings

Valid: 10/2/18

gma-losangelestradingco.com



Los Angeles Trading Co.

Fun designs, clever phrases and functional products – Los Angeles Trading Co.’s assortment of robes, pouches and eye masks feature amusing sayings such as Happy Wife Happy Life, The Power of a Woman, Be a Legend and Wake Me Up When I’m Famous, among others. The plush robes and slippers are incredibly soft and cozy; perfect for all-day lounging. The eye masks come in a zippered bag, making them great for travel, and the pouches are ideal for stashing anything from makeup to phone chargers. Shipping is $6.95 or free for orders over $50.

AQUIS: Hair Towels, Adventure Towels and Pillowcases

Original: $8 to $40

GMA Deal: $4 to $20

50 percent savings

Valid: 10/2/18

gma-aquis.com



AQUIS

AQUIS towels are made with an innovative fabric that’s woven specifically to dry hair and body quicker. Hair turbans and hair towels are designed to wick water away from hair faster than a regular cotton towel, bringing your hair to a damp state without damaging it. Silk pillowcases are ultra-smooth, breathable and allow hair to glide, minimizing hair damage and frizz. Shipping ranges from $5.50 to $6.95 or is free for orders over $100.

beautyblender: Assorted beautyblenders and blendercleanser

Original: $30 to $68

GMA Deal: $15 to $34

50 percent savings

Valid: 10/2/18

gma-beautyblender.com



beautyblender

Coveted by makeup artists and makeup fans alike, beautyblender is the original edgeless makeup sponge that ensures flawless application of any complexion product, powder, cream blush and more. The beautyblender application is done in three simple steps: wet, squeeze, bounce. Wet the beautyblender, squeeze out excess water and bounce the blender on your face. When wet, the super soft material provides an even, smooth blend. The large rounded surface area ensures a quick application while the contoured tip offers precision. Choose from other bestsellers to complement your makeup routine. Shipping is $5.

Baublerella: Blisters Bee Gone Balm and Jewelry Cleaners

Original: $17 to $30

GMA Deal: $8.50 to $15

50 percent savings

Valid: 10/2/18

gma-baublerella.com



Baublerella

Baublerella makes smart solutions for busy gals on the go. We all love new shoes but they often create blisters, causing discomfort. Now you can walk comfortably after applying Blisters Bee Gone, a fast-drying formula that’s infused with 100 percent pure Texas beeswax to create a barrier and protect feet from blisters. Also available: Baublerella’s line of natural, on-the-go jewelry cleaners -- Bling Brush and Glitzy Glove -- which are great for when you don’t have time to soak your pieces to be cleaned. Shipping is $2.50.

NuMe: Styling Tools

Original: $79 to $169

GMA Deal: $39.50 to $84.50

50 percent savings

Valid: 10/2/18 gma-numeusa.com



NuMe

Create salon quality hairstyles with tools that make it easy and effortless. As seen in major retailers, NuMe’s styling tools are designed for healthier styling by specializing in infrared technology, which won’t damage or dry hair like traditional hot tools. Choose from curling wands, dryers and straighteners. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $49.

JamieRocks and Co: Faux Fur Neckerchief with Scarf

Original: $50

GMA Deal: $20

60 percent savings

Valid: 10/2/18

gma-jamierocks.com



JamieRocks & Co

Designed to keep you warm and fashionable in cool months, this faux fur neckerchief can be paired with anything -- coat, denim jacket, sweater or tee. The faux fur is lined, soft and comfortable on the neck – it can be left open while indoors, dressed by tying it in a bow or just loosely knot it for cool chic. The scarf is removable so you can replace it with a scarf of your own to create a different look. There are over 10 color options. Shipping is $2.99 or free with the purchase of 3 or more units.

Find all of Tory's “Deals and Steals” every Thursday on our special “Deals” website, GMADeals.com.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: Anyone who needs assistance with a deal can email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.