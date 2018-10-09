'GMA Day' Deals and Steals on smart solutions for everyday living

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on fun accessories for your home, body and more that are all meant to make your life a little easier.

From bags with built-in phone chargers to chic beaded lanyards, the deals start at just $5 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

ABC

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these website addresses, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. The Shopify-powered web stores in the links are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC may receive promotional and financial consideration.

Cork Pops: Wine Openers

Original: $22

GMA Deal: $11

50% savings

Valid: 10/9/18

gma-corkpops.com



Cork Pops

Open a bottle of wine faster and easier than a traditional bottle opener. Cork Pops wine opener pierces the cork with a needle so there is no pulling, twisting or broken corks. Simply hold the bottle with one hand and press the top of the cartridge with another. The wine opener comes with one refill cartridge, which opens approximately 60 bottles of wine. Shipping is $6.95 or free for orders over $50.

MASTRAD: Meat It or LED Oven Mitt

Original: $20 to $100

GMA Deal: $10 to $50

50% savings

Valid: 10/9/18

gma-mastrad.com



MASTRAD

MASTRAD helps take the stress out of meal preparation with its kitchen gadgets. The Meat It is a probe that you insert into meat, poultry or fish before you cook. Combining the app and Bluetooth technology, the device will let your phone know when the food is ready. The LED Oven Mitt allows you to safely see inside your oven or while grilling at night. The mitt is made with high quality silicone and is well insulated with a removable soft cotton lining, which is machine washable. Shipping is $3.99.

TRUHAIR by Chelsea Scott: Haircare for Colored Hair

Original: $28 to $44

GMA Deal: $12 to $22

50%-58% savings

Valid: 10/9/18

gma-truhair.com



TRUHAIR by Chelsea Scott

When you need a quick touch-up in between salon visits, reach for TRUHAIR. The Color & Lift is created with specially formulated hair color powder that instantly covers root growth and can be brushed on and applied in under 10 seconds. The innovative brush applicator makes it easy to cover roots, gray hairs or thinning spots to add volume and texture. Each Color & Lift comes with a to-go pen, which has a precision sponge tip applicator for quick touch-ups. There are seven shades. A variety of other haircare options include Revive & Style Mousse, Color & Lift Color Shield and Volcanic Volume Dry Styler. Shipping is $2.95.

Lay-n-Go: Cosmetic Bags

Original: $30 to $39

GMA Deal: $15 to $19.50

50% savings

Valid: 10/9/18

gma-layngo.com



Lay-n-Go

Whether you’re at home or away, the Lay-n-Go makes it easy to view and access all of your cosmetics. No more digging around and dumping your makeup out, the Lay-n-Go features a raised lip so your makeup brushes and other items stay put without rolling off the surface. When you’re done, just pull the drawstring cord and the bag cinches closed. The Lay-n-Go is machine washable for easy cleaning. There are three sizes. Shipping is $4.95.

Mighty Purse: Charging Wristlets

Original: $100

GMA Deal: $49

51% savings

Valid: 10/9/18

gma-mightypurse.com



Mighty Purse

Never run out of power while you’re on-the-go. Mighty Purse is a wristlet that’s made of quality leather and includes a lightweight battery that has enough capacity to fully charge your phone twice. To charge your phone, simply plug the cord inside your wristlet. There are LED lights that will indicate the battery level. To charge your wristlet, unzip the hidden compartment to reveal a USB cable, which can be plugged into any USB port. All of the cables are built-in and are compatible with all smartphones. Shipping is $3.99 or free with the purchase of 2 or more.

BooJeeBeads: Assorted Lanyards for Phone or ID

Original: $10 to $20

GMA Deal: $5 to $10

50% savings

Valid: 10/9/18

gma-boojeebeads.com



BooJeeBeads

Functional and fashionable, BooJeeBeads’ assortment of eye-catching, colorful lanyards and accessories add style and personality when it comes to wearing your ID. New phone holders are designed to fit virtually any size phone with a small pocket on the back to hold your cards, ID and cash. There is a large variety of options: badge reels, keychains and necklaces, which double as an eyeglass holder. Shipping is $3.95 or free for orders over $30.

Find all of Tory's “Deals and Steals” every Thursday on our special “Deals” website, GMADeals.com.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: Anyone who needs assistance with a deal can email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.