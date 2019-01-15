Tory Johnson is back on "GMA Day" to share some exclusive discounts on products that will stretch your dollar and provide more comfort and better sleep in 2019.

The deals start at just $2.50 and are all at least 50 percent off. Check out the must-have products below!

Choose To Be Nice: Hoodies, Tees & Long Sleeves

Original: $24 to $50

GMA Deal: $12 to $25

50 percent savings

Valid: 1/15/19 to 1/16/19

gma-choosetobenice.com



Choose To Be Nice

Kick off the new year with kindness. Founded by a Boston mom who wanted to express what she was looking for in herself and her son, Choose To Be Nice is dedicated to encouraging and inspiring kindness with a simple promise. Wear this powerful message of “Choose To Be Nice” and pass it onto others. Youth and adult options are available in hoodies, tees and long sleeves. Shipping is $7.95.

PJ Harlow: Loungewear & Pillowcases

Original: $64 to $106

GMA Deal: $32 to $53

50 percent savings

Valid: 1/15/19 to 1/16/19

gma-pjharlow.com



PJ Harlow

New styles, beautiful colors, luxuriously soft fabric and comfortable fit, PJ Harlow will quickly become your favorite loungewear. Soft enough to sleep in and beautiful enough to wear out, this collection can be mixed and matched to create your own look. Sizes range from XS to XL. Sets of pillowcases are also available, which are made of satin fabric designed to be gentle on hair and skin. Shipping is $7.95.

Mission: Men’s Activewear

Original: $18 to $65

GMA Deal: $6 to $10

60 percent to 85 percent savings

Valid: 1/15/19 to 1/16/19

gma-mission.com



Mission

Keep an active lifestyle in the new year with Mission. Each piece of men's activewear features VaporActive technology, which attracts moisture in the vapor stage and rapidly removes sweat -- keeping you cool, dry and comfortable. Choose from shorts, tees, long sleeve shirts, compression tights, compression tanks and socks. Sizes range from S-XXXL. Shipping ranges from $3.99 to $7.99, depending on the size of your order.

Skinfix: Assorted Face & Body Products

Original: $5 to $65

GMA Deal: $2.50 to $32.50

50 percent savings

Valid: 1/15/19 to 1/16/19

gma-skinfixinc.com



Skinfix

Clinically proven and dermatologist recommended, Skinfix has the whole family covered with its natural face and body products. No harsh sulfates or parabens to irritate skin, Skinfix gives you everything your skin needs and nothing it doesn’t. There are 10 products to choose from: Hydrating Lotion, Brightening Eye Cream, Foaming Clay Cleanser and Ultra Rich Hand Cream. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $50.

1Voice: Sleep Headphones

Original: $25 to $45

GMA Deal: $11 to $21

53 percent to 56 percent savings

Valid: 1/15/19 to 1/16/19

www.gma-1voicenyc.com



1Voice

Ideal for any music lover or just to help you get a comfortable night’s sleep, 1Voice’s Sleep Headphones block outside noise so you can get better rest. From eye masks to headbands, each style of headphones features soft fabric and come either wired or with Bluetooth capabilities. Each eye mask or headband is machine washable for easy cleaning; simply remove the headphone prior to washing. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $50.

Faceplant Dreams: Pillowcases, Blankets, Booties & Footsies

Original: $14 to $60

GMA Deal: $7 to $30

50 percent savings

Valid: 1/15/19 to 1/16/19

gma-faceplantdreams.com



Faceplant Dreams

Keep cozy at home with products that make lounge time more comfortable. Faceplant Dreams’ pillowcases and blankets are decorated with beautiful artwork or fun phrases such as “never too old for naps” and “staycation!” Super soft booties and footsies are also available, which feature embroidered accents. Shipping is $4.95.

