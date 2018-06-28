Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on must-have beauty products for summer.

Score big savings on everything from oil-infused lotion to cosmetics, self-tanners and more.

The deals start at just $6.50 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

NuMe: Styling Tools

Original: $79 to $99

GMA Deal: $39.50 to $49.50

50% savings

Valid: 6/28/18

gma-numeusa.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

NuMe

Create salon quality hairstyles with tools that make it easy to effortlessly achieve. As seen in major retailers, NuMe’s styling tools are designed for healthier heat styling which include ionic technology to eliminate frizz, ceramic plates and floating plates for one-pass styling that’s quick and tug-free. Choose from hair straighteners, blow dryers and curling wands. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $50.

STELLAR Beauty: Cosmetics

Original: $21 to $42

GMA Deal: $10.50 to $21 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 6/28/18

simplestellarbeauty.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

STELLAR Beauty

Create a flawless complexion and contour like a pro with STELLAR Beauty. With colors that are universally flattering, STELLAR Beauty does not test on animals and are mostly fragrance free. Known for their blurring and perfecting “Instagram filter in a jar” products, such as the Cosmic Face Finishing Powder, you’ll have a matte, radiant finish. Choose from a variety of options including Liquid Lips, Absolute Mascara, Cosmic Blushes and Magnetic Eyeshadow Palettes. Free shipping!

Vita Liberata: Self-Tanning

Original: $6.50 to $54

GMA Deal: $3.25 to $27

50% savings

Valid: 6/28/18

gma-simplevita.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Vita Liberata

Get the look of beautifully bronzed skin year-round without damaging skin with harmful sun rays. Vita Liberata’s luxurious self-tanners make it easy to achieve a golden tan in the comfort of your own home. There are a range of options to choose from, including Tinted Lotion, 2-3 Week Tan Mousse, Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish and the new Invisi Foam Tan Water, which is a completely clear tanning mousse for zero risk of transfer. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $50.

Perricone MD: Assorted Skincare

Original: $45 to $239

GMA Deal: $22.50 to $99 + FREE SHIPPING

50%-71% savings

Valid: 6/28/18

gma-perriconemd.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Perricone MD

Give your skin the treatment it deserves with quality skincare that’s both effective and efficient. To meet diverse skin concerns, Perricone MD uses science to identify and multiply the natural building blocks of healthy skin. There are over 15 options to choose from, ranging from cleansers and moisturizers to eye creams and serums. Free shipping!

Sole Serum: Essential Oil-Infused Lotion

Original: $22

GMA Deal: $11

50% savings

Valid: 6/28/18

gma-soleserum.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Sole Serum

Sole Serum instantly masks pain that is cause by uncomfortable shoes. This formulated mixture of natural essential oils and lidocaine relieves pain so you can continue on throughout the day. Simply apply 2 to 3 pumps per foot, let it dry for a minute and you’ll get instant relief for up to 2 hours per use. Shipping is $3.95 or free for orders over $25.

Hera Cases: Wearable Phone Cases & Straps

Original: $20 to $60

GMA Deal: $10 to $30

50% savings

Valid: 6/28/18

gma-heracases.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Hera Cases

Designed by women for women who are always on-the-go, Hera Cases provides a stylish way for keeping your phone handy at all times. Combining fashion and function, Hera Cases feature an expandable zippered pocket to store credit cards and cash. Cases are available for iPhones 6 to X. Each case comes with a matching 52” strap. The straps are interchangeable – choose from over 20 individual straps, ranging from studded to metallic styles. Shipping is $4.95.

