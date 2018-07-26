'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have bedding, wall art, beach towels and more

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on must-have products that offer smart solutions to everyday problems.

Score big savings on everything from silicone food savers to stain remover sets, beach towels, insoles designed to prevent high heel pain and more.

The deals start at just $5.50 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Food Huggers: Silicone Food Savers

Original: $23

GMA Deal: $11.50

50% savings

Valid: 7/26/18

gma-foodhuggers.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Food Huggers

Cut back on food waste and avoid disposable plastic wrap with easy-to-use Food Huggers. These silicone food savers give a snug seal over your leftover fruits and vegetables, keeping them fresh and saving them from spoiling. Dishwasher safe, Food Huggers help retain more moisture than food stored in baggies or plastic containers. These also work great for sealing in freshness on cans, jars or small dishes. Shipping is $3.95.

Emergency Stain Rescue: Stain Remover Sets

Original: $28

GMA Deal: $14 PER SET + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 7/26/18

gma-hatestains.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Emergency Stain Rescue

Quickly and safely remove stains with easy-to-use spray bottles and towelettes. Emergency Stain Rescue’s formulas don’t include harsh ingredients; there’s no chlorine, peroxide or bleach in the product. Choose from three packs: Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treater, Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover or Emergency Stain Rescue, which removes common household and food stains. Each pack includes two spray bottles and 10 towelettes to tackle stains at home and on-the-go. Free shipping!

AQUIS: Hair Towels, Turbans and Beach Towels

Original: $21 to $35

GMA Deal: $10.50 to $17.50

50% savings

Valid: 7/26/18

gma-aquis.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

AQUIS

AQUIS towels are made with an innovative fabric that’s woven specifically to dry the hair and body quicker. Hair turbans and hair towels are designed to wick water away from hair faster than a regular cotton towel, bringing your hair to a damp state without damaging it. This not only saves time; it also minimizes damage caused by friction and pull from heavy bath towels. AQUIS’ yoga/beach towels are extremely lightweight, compact and sand-resistant. Shipping ranges from $4.95 to $6.95 or free for orders over $100.

Vivian Lou: Weight-Shifting Insoles

Original: $29 to $49

GMA Deal: $14.50 to $24.50

50% savings

Valid: 7/26/18

gma-vivianlou.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Vivian Lou

Wear your favorite shoes without discomfort. Designed by a podiatrist to prevent high heel pain, Vivian Lou’s weight-shifting insoles adjust the pitch and position of your feet in order to shift the weight off the ball of the foot and stop feet from slipping forward. Insole options for flats properly support the heel bone and soft tissue of the foot to provide lasting comfort. The sizes (petite to large) correspond with your shoe size. Shipping is $3.95 or free for orders over $50.

WallPops: Wall Decals & Wall Art

Original: $11 to $50

GMA Deal: $5.50 to $25

50% savings

Valid: 7/26/18

gma-wallpops.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

WallPops

Peel, stick and bring your walls to life. Repositionable and removable, WallPops won’t damage your walls or leave a sticky residue, which is great for dorm rooms, home or office space where you want a fresh look without a permanent change. Choose from a variety of options including backsplash tiles, dry-erase boards, decorative wallpaper, inspirational phrases and more. Shipping is $4.95.

On Campus Marketing: Bedding & Accessories

Original: $25 to $120

GMA Deal: $12.50 to $60

50%-57% savings

Valid: 7/26/18

gma-ocm.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

On Campus Marketing

OCM is your one-stop-shop for college bedding and accessories. Endorsed and sponsored by more than 900 college campuses and 1,500 campus organizations, OCM helps turn every dorm room into a home away from home. Choose from a range of products, which include micro plush blankets, reversible comforters, mattress toppers, decorative pillows and 3-piece sheet sets. Shipping ranges from $4.95 to $8 or free for orders over $49.99.

