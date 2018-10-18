Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on convenient products to enhance your home and kitchen.

Score big savings on everything from a Bluetooth-enabled smart reminder pillbox to reusable dishcloths, fine oils and vinegars and more.

The deals start at just $2.50 and they are all at least 50 percent off.

All photos are courtesy of the company.

Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Plus, get an exclusive Daily Deal online daily from Tory! Through December 20, you can find a new deal here every day, Monday to Thursday. So, bookmark this page and check back!

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these website addresses, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. The Shopify-powered web stores in the links are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC may receive promotional and financial consideration.

Happy Wax: Wax Melts & Wax Warmers

Original: $13 to $40

GMA Deal: $6.50 to $20

50% savings

Valid: 10/18/18

gma-happywax.com

Happy Wax

Happy Wax warmers and scented soy wax melts offer a flame-free alternative to adding fragrance to your home. Happy Wax’s melts are hand-poured in North Carolina and include fragrances such as Apple Harvest, Cinnamon Chai, Pumpkin Souffle, Baby Powder and Lavender Chamomile. Simply plug in a wax warmer, add the essential-oil infused soy wax shapes and enjoy hours of fragrance. When you’re ready to melt a new fragrance, you can easily “pop” the melt out of the silicone dish. Shipping ranges from $4.50 to $7.50, or free for orders over $50.

Tricella: Smart Pillbox

Original: $75

GMA Deal: $37.50

50% savings

Valid: 10/18/18

gma-tricella.com

Tricella

Never forget your pills with this bluetooth-enabled smart reminder pillbox. The LED notifications and smart sensors in each pill drawer track and remind when it’s time for a dose. Tricella’s no-fuss pillbox detects if you’ve forgotten to take your pills and also notifies loved ones when you forget to take your pillows. When a dose is missed, registered family members receive notifications and can call, text or leave an audio message for you straight from the app. Each pillbox can support one dose per day. If multiple doses per day are needed, an additional pillbox is required. Shipping is $4.95.

Wet-it!: Cloth Sets

Original: $18

GMA Deal: $9 per set

50% savings

Valid: 10/18/18

gma-wetit.com

Wet-it!

Replace paper towels and sponges with Wet-it! Super absorbent, eco-friendly, reusable and durable, these dishcloths can be cleaned in the dishwasher or washing machine and dried in the dryer. Each dishcloth lasts up to six months. Use to clean dishes, windows, counters, shower doors and mirrors. Use anywhere something needs to be wiped up. Each set comes with two or three Wet-it! cloths, depending on size. Shipping is $3 or free for orders over $20.

Spatty: Cosmetic or Kitchen Tool Singles & Sets

Original: $5.50 to $11

GMA Deal: $2.50 to $5

50%-54% savings

Valid: 10/18/18

gma-thespatty.com

Spatty

When you reach the end of your bottle and you can’t get out the remaining product, reach for a Spatty. As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, the Spatty helps eliminate wasted product by retrieving every last ounce from condiments to cosmetics. Available in singles or sets. Shipping starts at $2.90.

Uncommon Gourmet: Virgin Olive Oils, Olive Dust and Balsamic Vinegars

Original: $19 to $75

GMA Deal: $9.50 to $30

50%-60% savings

Valid: 10/18/18

gma-uncommongourmetassociates.com

Uncommon Gourmet

Uncommon Gourmet’s selection of fine oils and vinegars will broaden your cooking, eating and entertaining experience. Exquisitely packaged, these make beautiful hostess gifts. Choose from four categories: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar Glaze and Olive Dust, which was created by a chef in Italy and is designed to be used on salads, pasta, eggs and vegetables. The heart-shaped bottle of balsamic vinegar is a gorgeous gift! Shipping ranges from $6.99 to $8.99.

Coastal Carolina: Cutting Boards

Original: $45 to $95

GMA Deal: $22.50 to $47.50

50% savings

Valid: 10/18/18

gma-coastalcarolina.com

Coastal Carolina

Chop, cut, slice or dice with handcrafted cutting boards. Made in North Carolina by veterans and family members of veterans, each cutting board by Coastal Carolina is unique and individual. These beautiful wood cutting boards are not only functional, they also look beautiful on the counter and work great as serving pieces. Seven sizes including one that is shaped like a turkey. Shipping ranges from $7.50 to $15, depending on the size of your order.

Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" every Thursday on our special "Deals" website, GMADeals.com.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: Anyone who needs assistance with a deal can email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.