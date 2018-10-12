Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on essential products to make your on-the-go life easier.

Score big savings on everything from scarves with zippered pockets to armless reading glasses, duffel sets and more.

The deals start at just $10, and they are all at least 50 percent off.

All photos are courtesy of the company.

Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Softies: Hooded Marshmallow Lounger

Original: $99

GMA Deal: $49

50% savings

Valid: 10/12/18

gma-softiespjs.com

Softies

Snuggle in the ultimate of comfort with Softies. Made from a fabric so unbelievably soft, Softies had to call this the "Marshmallow" lounger. The 42-inch lounger features a hood, kangaroo pocket and a T-length drape shape. Choose from three heathered colors: oatmeal, platinum or pink. Each lounger is available in S/M, L/XL and 2X/3X. Shipping is $4.95 or free with the purchase of two or more.

1 Voice: Bluetooth Beanies

Original: $70

GMA Deal: $30

57% savings

Valid: 10/12/18

www.gma-1voicenyc.com

1 Voice

Warm, stylish and functional, 1 Voice is ideal for any music lover: teens and adults, men and women. 1 Voice beanies have sound disks built right in, allowing you to listen to your favorite music and talk on the phone wirelessly while keeping your head warm. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 15 hours on a single charge and the machine-washable fabric makes it easy to clean. Traditional beanie styles and faux fur pom styles are available. Shipping is $3.99 or free for orders over $100.

SHOLDIT: Convertible Infinity Scarf with Pocket

Original: $40

GMA Deal: $20

50% savings

Valid: 10/12/18

gma-sholdit.com



SHOLDIT

Remain hands-free and stylish on-the-go with SHOLDIT. While running errands or traveling, SHOLDIT’s scarves have a carefully placed zippered pocket so you can store your most important items: phone, money, credit cards, passport and keys. Featuring the frosted collection, this infinity style can be worn a variety of different ways. When not in use, the scarf folds into a clutch for easy storage. Shipping is $5.50 or free for orders over $75.

ThinOPTICS: Go-Everywhere Reading Glasses

Original: $20 to $50

GMA Deal: $10 to $25

50% savings

Valid: 10/12/18

gma-thinoptics.com

ThinOPTICS

Never fumble again for your reading glasses. ThinOPTICS’ armless reading glasses weigh less than a nickel and are as thin as two credit cards. Durable and flexible, ThinOPTICS comfortably sit on the nose and can be adjusted as needed. Each ThinOptics comes with a pod. The new Frontpage Collection are reading glasses with arms, as opposed sitting just on the nose. The Frontpage Collection also includes a case, which magnetically secures the glasses. Each pair is available in a range of strengths. Shipping is $2.95 or free for orders over $40.

Brouk & Co: Duffel Sets

Original: $152

GMA Deal: $48 per set

68% savings

Valid: 10/12/18

gma-broukco.com

Brouk & Co

Brouk & Co's duffel sets are versatile enough for a long weekend getaway, yet convenient in size so they can fit right into your daily routine. Two options: cotton canvas or vegan leather. Both have a removable shoulder strap for easy carrying and includes a matching toiletry bag to hold grooming essentials. Three color options for each set. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $100.

YUMMIE: Assorted Shapewear

Original: $34 to $98

GMA Deal: $17 to $49

50% savings

Valid: 10/12/18

gma-yummielife.com

YUMMIE

Create a sleek silhouette with comfortable, stylish shapewear that doesn't suffocate. Shapewear that's suitable for every day, this assortment from YUMMIE hugs you without squeezing, unlike traditional shapewear. The firming and shaping features provide all-day control. Four categories of shapewear, in a variety of colors, including leggings, tanks, bodysuits and convertible bras. Sizes are available up to 3X. Shipping is $6.50 or free for orders over $40.

