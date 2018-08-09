'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have eye essentials

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on must-have beauty products for your eyes.

Score big savings on everything from eye creams and serums to mascara, lashes and more.

The deals start at just $4.50 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

All photos are courtesy of the company.

MURAD: Eye Creams, Serum & Treatment

Original: $68 to $85

GMA Deal: $34 to $42 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 8/9/18

gma-murad.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

MURAD

Founded by a dermatologist and pharmacist, MURAD delivers skin wellness through its unique science of water. Treat the eye area with products that will deliver performance and results. Four options include Eye Lift Firming Treatment to instantly lift, firm and tighten to visibly reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles in just 10 minutes; Renewing Eye Cream, Instant Radiance Eye Cream and Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum, which is the newest Murad eye serum to minimize the look of wrinkles and crow’s feet while lifting, firming and visibly brightening dark circles. Free shipping!

AmazingCosmetics: Concealers, Primers and Blender

Original: $15 to $42

GMA Deal: $7.50 to $21 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 8/9/18

gma-amazingcosmetics.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

AmazingCosmetics

AmazingCosmetics redefines the face of beauty by creating effective, complexion-perfecting products that nourish as they perfect, leaving your skin looking and feeling flawless. Coveted by beauty insiders and trusted by makeup artists for its unbeatable coverage, AmazingCosmetics' concealers are waterproof and have a creamy texture that blends seamlessly into skin so it doesn’t cake or crease. Primers and Perfection Sticks eliminate imperfections while creating light and definition where you need it most. Free shipping!

Laura Geller Beauty: Cosmetics

Original: $12 to $60

GMA Deal: $6 to $30

50% savings

Valid: 8/9/18

gma-laurageller.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Laura Geller Beauty

Create the look you desire and enhance your beautiful self with Laura Geller Beauty. The delicious colors, rich textures and fan-favorite formulas come together to satisfy your beauty craving. From waterproof eyeliners and eyeshadow palettes to shadow crayons and mascaras, there are over three dozen eye options to choose from. Shipping is $6.99 or free for orders over $25.

WUNDER2: WUNDERBROW Collection

Original: $9 to $24

GMA Deal: $4.50 to $12

50% savings

Valid: 8/9/18

gma-wunder2.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

WUNDER2

Get bold brows with WUNDER2 products that deliver instant results. The popular WUNDERBROW is a one-step brow gel that easily allows you to define, fill and thicken for a natural brow look. It's waterproof, smudge-proof, transfer-proof and lasts up to 3 days. Additional WUNDERBROW products are also available: Fiber Filler Long Lasting Conditioning Eyebrow Powder, D-Fine Eyebrow Liner and Gel, Dual Precision Brush and Eyebrow Gel Remover. Shipping is $3.95.

Lilly Lashes: Assorted Lashes

Original: $20 to $30

GMA Deal: $10 to $15

50% savings

Valid: 8/9/18

gma-lillylashes.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Lilly Lashes

Enhance your own lashes with fullness and length with Lilly Lashes. A favorite among celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton, Lilly Lashes are meticulously designed and handmade with the finest materials. Its cutting edge 3D technology mimics natural lashes in a way that allows them to enhance your own without coming across as looking "fake." Each pair can be reused 20 to 30 times, depending on the style and how you store them. Each can be stored in the hard box that they come packaged in. Six styles to choose from, ranging from natural to dramatic. Shipping is $4.99.

Jimmy Crystal New York: Swarovski Embellished Sunglasses

Original: $50 each

GMA Deal: $20 to $25

50%-60% savings

Valid: 8/9/18

jimmycrystal-gma.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Jimmy Crystal New York

Make a bold statement with fashion forward sunglasses. Embellished with colorful, dazzling genuine Swarovski crystals, Jimmy Crystal's sunglasses feature impact resistant lenses and absorb UVA and UVB rays by providing UV 400 protection. Each pair of sunglasses comes packaged in a pouch. Over 15 options in various styles and colorways. Shipping is $3.95 or free for orders over $60.

