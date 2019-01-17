'GMA' Deals and Steals to go green in 2019

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on must-have items to help you go green in 2019.

Score big savings on everything from silicone straws to chemical-free skincare products, a USB candle lighter and more.

The items are all at least 50 percent off.

The USB Lighter Company: USB Candle Lighter

Original: $30

GMA Deal: $15

50% savings

Valid: 1/17/19

gma-theusblighterco.com

The USB Lighter Company

No more toxic butane and reduce the number of lighters disposed annually. This non-disposable lighter provides a clean ignition that is environmentally friendly. Great for candles, stoves and fireplaces, simply push the button when ready to use. The USB Lighter charges via USB and provides up to 130 lights per charge. Each lighter fully charges within one hour. There are 11 colors. Shipping is $4.50 or free with the purchase of 2 or more.

SAFE GRABS: 2-Pack Silicone Mats

Original: $27

GMA Deal: $13.50 per set

50% savings

Valid: 1/17/19

gma-safegrabs.com

SAFE GRABS

As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, Safe Grabs is the silicone mat you can use to cover your food as its microwaved and grab it without burning your hands. There are several functions with this one product: splatter guard, food cover, trivet, pot grabber, jar opener, placemat, funnel and utensil rest. These BPA-free mats come in a 2-pack, which includes a 10-inch and a 12-inch mat. Shipping ranges from $3.95 to $6.95 depending on the size of your order.

Softy Straws: Silicone Straw Sets

Original: $12 to $13

GMA Deal: $6 to $6.50 per set

50% savings

Valid: 1/17/19

gma-softystraws.com

Softy Straws

Put an end to the use of disposable plastic straws with Softy Straws’ premium food-grade, easy to clean, reusable silicone straws. Rigid enough for smoothies yet flexible and safe for kids, these BPA-free straws are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Each set comes with a Straw Squeegee to make cleaning even easier. There are two styles and three sizes to choose from. Shipping is $2.95.

Click & Grow: Smart Gardens

Original: $100

GMA Deal: $50

50% savings

Valid: 1/17/19

gma-clickngrow.com

Click & Grow

Click & Grow’s innovative Smart Gardens allow you to grow fresh food year round. With a modular lamp arm and LED grow lights, the Smart Soil makes sure your plants get the optimal configuration of water, oxygen and nutrients. Simply insert the pods, add water and plug in the Smart Garden. Each Smart Garden comes with three basil plant capsules. Shipping is $7.95 for one or just $2.95 with the purchase of two or more.

This Works: Skincare & Solutions

Original: $15 to $102

GMA Deal: $7.50 to $51 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 1/17/19

gma-thisworks.com

This Works

This Works line of skincare and wellness products are designed to support skin health and well-being. Each product is formulated without unnecessary chemicals such as parabens, phthalates or sulfates. This assortment includes products from the ‘no wrinkles,’ ‘sleep plus,’ ‘evening detox’ and ‘deep sleep’ collections. Select from over 20 products to target your needs, whether it’s night oil to relax or a clay mask to detox. Free shipping!

Essentia: Natural Memory Foam Pillows

Original: $119 to $219

GMA Deal: $59 to $99 + FREE SHIPPING

50%-54% savings

Valid: 1/17/19

gma-myessentia.com

Essentia

Essentia promotes good sleep with its healthy textiles, construction and manufacturing process. Essentia’s natural memory foam is sourced from rubber tree sap and its products are constructed with environmentally-friendly components such as organic cotton, essential oils and plant extracts. No harmful ingredients. There are three queen sized pillows to choose from: Comfort Tencel (calming essential oils and natural Tencel,) Comfort Spa (a proprietary foam blend with organic essential oils) and Classic Well (a high profile pillow with latex blends.) Free shipping!

